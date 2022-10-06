60 financial institutions signed up to offer Auxílio Brasil consignment

After showing interest in making Auxílio Brasil available, around 60 institutions are in the process of qualifying

Estimated reading time: two minutes

According to Ronaldo Bento, Minister of Citizenship, after showing interest in making payroll-deductible loans available to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries, around 60 financial institutions are in the process of qualifying.

Financial institutions will go through a screening process, he said. According to Bento, Caixa Econômica Federal has already announced that it will make available the consigned Auxílio Brasil.

before the second round

Last Tuesday (4), the president of Caixa, Daniela Marques, informed that the institution is committed to offering the payroll loan to those who receive Auxílio Brasil in the second half of October, that is, before the second round of elections.

“From there, they [as famílias] they can pre-register, qualify and the financial institution will grant the payroll loan”, said the minister.

In summary, in consigned credit, the discount is made directly at source. Thus, as the installments are deducted directly from the payroll, the banks are guaranteed that the installments will be paid on time by the borrower.

No active marketing

In addition, Bento also stressed that qualified institutions will not be able to actively search for beneficiaries to offer the Auxílio Brasil consignment. “The ordinance is very clear, prohibiting this conduct, this capture, this active marketing to seek these families. The financial institution has to have a passive posture, to be sued and, from there, make its payroll loan”.

“There can be no other administrative fee, not even a credit opening fee. From there, the family has to be informed of how much will be deducted from their benefit per month”, explained the minister.

microentrepreneurs

Finally, Bento also highlighted that the payroll loan can also be used by beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil who worked in activities of individual microentrepreneurs and who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, to resume their business.

Image: rafapress / shutterstock.com