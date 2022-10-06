8 INFALLIBLE tips to boost your Nubank card limit in 2022

O nubank credit card is one of the most used by Brazilians. The tool gained notoriety for offering zero annuity, international flag and several other features that make people’s daily lives easier. However, the tool is a constant target of complaints from customers, who allege difficulty in increasing the limit.

Read more: Nubank app is down and fails on Pix this Wednesday, 5

Currently, the digital bank has more than 60 million users, of which a good part uses the Nubank card for regular purchases. The fact is that not all of them are happy with the limit offered by Nubank, that is, their purchasing power in the market is unsatisfactory.

How is the Nubank card limit defined?

According to the digital bank, as soon as someone is approved to use the Nubank card, a projection of the person’s expenses is made, with risk analysis and usage profile. The company also uses the score measured by Serasa, the so-called “credit score“, responsible for indicating the person’s ability to pay debts.

This entire procedure is performed by an algorithm, which operates by an automated system that analyzes all the data and proposes an initial limit. Lack of access to new customer information may prevent a more significant pre-approved threshold from being granted.

To prevent this from happening in future purchasing power updates, Nubank recommends that customers follow some tips. See below!

Top 8 days to increase your Nubank credit card limit

According to Nubank, the algorithm used for credit analysis is constantly fed with new information. He is always looking for market data that help in the best decision making for the profile of each client. And this is often done so that more people get proactive threshold increases.

THE fintech also recommends that the user follow some tips for using the service that can contribute to this ascent more quickly. Watch: