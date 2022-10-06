A 22-year-old dies of meningitis in the capital of São Paulo; city ​​counts 10 deaths and 58 cases | Sao Paulo

The capital of São Paulo recorded another death from meningitis in the city, informed the Municipal Health Department. The victim is a 22-year-old man who lived in the North Zone.

Also according to the agency, another positive case was also recorded between Monday (3) and Tuesday (4). Now, the city counts 10 deaths and 58 cases since the beginning of the year.

The Municipal Health Department clarifies that the death and the registered case are not related to the three outbreaks recorded in different districts of the capital: Jardim São Luis, Pari and Vila Formosa/Aricanduva.

Vila Formosa recorded five cases of meningitis from July 16 to September 15. A 42-year-old woman died.

The folder stated that it is considered an outbreak of meningococcal disease when there are three or more cases of the same serogroup in a period of 90 days.

Blockades against meningitis in the east side

In view of the notifications, actions were taken to prevent and control the disease, such as chemoprophylaxis for close contacts (pills given to people who had contact with a patient with the disease to prevent the development of meningitis) and vaccination intensification in the region.

The number of confirmed cases and deaths this year is still lower than that recorded in the whole of 2019, when there were 158 registered cases of meningococcal meningitis and 28 deaths.

In 2021, there were 7 deaths and 37 cases. In 2020, 12 deaths and 72 cases of the disease. The prefecture says that the low registration in 2020 and 2021 is related to the restrictive measures adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the routine vaccination schedule, the immunizer against meningococcal meningitis C should be given to babies aged 3, 5 and 12 months.

The ACWY meningitis treatment is currently applied to the 11 to 14-year-old age group. Vaccination was expanded on September 19 also for adolescents aged 13 to 14 years until June 2023, as defined by the National Immunization Program.

Only in exceptional situations, such as the localized outbreak that currently occurs in the districts of Vila Formosa and Aricanduva, are immunizing agents indicated for adults.