‘A Fazenda 14’: ‘I like marijuana’, Tati Zaqui fires when denying electronic cigarettes | TV

Tati Zaqui admits to marijuana use in 'A Fazenda 14'
Published 10/05/2022 18:37
Rio – Tati Zaqui was sincere in a conversation she had with Shayan Haghbin, in “A Fazenda 14”, this Wednesday afternoon. The funkeira admitted to using marijuana recreationally and even joked with other names for the drug, after criticizing the electronic cigarette, whose commercialization is prohibited in Brazil.
“I don’t even smoke this shit. I like marijuana, a very green, very tasty flower. I’m not a girl to be pulling out electronic cigarettes”, fired the singer. On social networks, the speech generated jokes among fans: “There was no time for the camera to cut the dialogue”, said an internet user, laughing. “Good thing she takes over,” commented another Twitter user. “I like it that way, authentic”, declared another person.
There was no time for the camera to cut the dialogue
— Commentandoreality (@Manuzitassik) October 5, 2022