A group of workers can withdraw BRL 3,000 and don’t even know about it; learn how to consult and redeem

This year, the PIS/Pasep values ​​are accumulated in three installments, totaling an amount of R$ 3 thousand available for a specific group of workers who have not yet withdrawn the values. Two of them are related to old values ​​available, while the other has not yet been requested by Brazilians.

If you want to know how to make the withdrawal or check the money available, keep following to check out everything below!

Who is entitled to the PIS/Pasep allowance?

At the moment, the salary bonuses available through PIS/Pasep do not refer to the base year of 2019 and 2020. Therefore, those who comply with the rules for withdrawal, but have not yet carried out the operation, can do so while there is still time. The requirements are as follows:

Be enrolled for at least five years in PIS/Pasep in the base years of 2019 and 2020;

Have worked for at least 30 days during the base year period, whether consecutively or not;

Have received an average of two minimum wages during the base years;

Be with the data informed and duly updated by employers in the Annual List of Social Information (Rais)/eSocial.

In short, each round of the allowance is equivalent to the value of a current minimum wage at most, but the amount will vary according to the period of time worked. That is, those who worked throughout the year will be able to receive the maximum amount equivalent to the national minimum wage.

Approximately 470 thousand people have not yet withdrawn the available amounts equivalent to the base year of 2020. In the case of 2019, there are, in all, 320 thousand workers who have money to receive.

How to request the values

The consultation of values, in case you want to know how much you have to receive, is available through the following channels:

Digital Job Portfolio App (Android: https://bityli.com/NdhrOJ or iOS: https://bityli.com/UQefF );

or iOS: ); Call Center Alô Trabalho: 158.

To withdraw the amounts, however, it is necessary to request through the following e-mail: [email protected] In this case, it is necessary to replace the “uf” with the acronym of your state. For example, if you live in Rio de Janeiro, just put the acronym “rj” in place of “uf”. If you prefer, you can also request the values ​​in person at a Ministry of Labor office closest to your residence.

Which workers are entitled to PIS/Pasep quotas?

In addition to the amounts of the allowances mentioned above, more than 10 million workers who worked between 1971 and October 4, 1988 with a formal contract can request the withdrawal of PIS/Pasep quotas, including those who were public servants during this period. In this case, the resources come from an extinct resource, which few people knew existed.

In this way, workers who comply with the requirements can request the amount through the FGTS application (Android: https://bityli.com/qzXXd or iOS: https://bityli.com/RPkqb) or by going in person to one of the Caixa Econômica Federal branches. Even if the holder has already died, his dependents can make the withdrawal in his place.

For withdrawals in the amount of up to R$ 3 thousand, it is possible to use the citizen card at Casas Lotéricas or at self-service terminals. In the case of higher amounts, the withdrawal can only be made directly at the bank, when carrying a photo ID.

