A Tarde é Sua columnist reveals that Globo adopted extreme measures to improve the atmosphere between Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares; Employees would have been laid off

The alleged disagreement between Patricia Poet and Manoel Soaresprogram presenters Date, continues to be a subject in the world of the famous. Alessandro Lo-Bianco, columnist for The afternoon is yourspresented by Sonia Abramrevealed that Globo would have taken extreme measures to make the two resolve the impasse and start having a good relationship.

The columnist said that the station decided to hire two press officers to deal with possible fights and information leaks. Each one was responsible for advising one of the presenters. According to Alessandro, the decision was adopted after the broadcaster would have realized that the lack of tuning was causing a negative reflection on the program.

Lo-Bianco also said that some employees would have been fired from the station after leaking information about the disagreement between the duo. He also revealed that Patricia Poet did not participate in some meetings about the subjects that were going to be shown on the program, which would have generated even more discomfort behind the scenes.

The columnist also commented that when Patricia did not participate in the meetings, an assistant followed the agenda discussions and forwarded the topics to the presenter. However, Globo’s leadership would have determined that the journalist must participate in all meetings involving the production of the program.