‘Abracadabra 2’ becomes the biggest debut in Disney+ history

Success! Released 29 years after the original film, the sequel ‘Abracadabra 2‘ became the biggest opening movie in the history of Disney+.

Unfortunately, the numbers were not released, but the data are based on the amount of hours watched on the North American platform during the first three days.

“Thanks to the magical ‘Abracadabra’ fans for making the sequel the biggest debut movie in Disney+ history,” declared the streaming service.

Thank you to the magical Hocus Pocus community for making #HocusPocus2 the #1 film premiere on #DisneyPlus to date!

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the iconic Sanderson sisters.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, and they’re out for revenge. Now it’s up to three teenagers to stop the ravenous witches from stirring up a new kind of chaos in Salem before dawn on the eve of All Saints’ Day.

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher.

The cast will still have Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

