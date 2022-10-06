Acer AN517-54-51RQ notebook with 17.3″ screen and RTX 3050 is cheap – All in Technology

The Acer Notebook AN517-54-51RQ is the right choice for anyone who needs a good gaming notebook. After all, it brings a huge high resolution screen, great hardware and a backlit keyboard. And today, it’s on a special offer with a coupon starting at R$ 4787 in cash or R$ 5319 in up to 24 installments without interest.

About its features, the Acer AN517-54-51RQ features a 17.3 inch Full HD LED display. With a refresh rate of 144 Hz, it delivers great quality for those who enjoy games. Plus, it comes out of the box with the latest Windows 11 out of the box.

In hardware, the company added a powerful Intel Core i5 11400H Hexa-core chip. With a maximum clock of up to 4.5 GHz, it can handle more intense tasks with peace of mind. There is also a dedicated Geforce RTX 3050 4GB graphics card along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Main features:

ProcessorIntel Core i5 11400H Hexa-core up to 4.5 GHz
Video cardGeforce RTX 3050 4GB
RAM memory8 GB DDR4
Storage512 SSD
Keyboardilluminated
Screen17.3 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) with 144 Hz refresh rate
WebCamintegrated
Weight1.8kg
SystemWindows 11
audiostereo speakers
dimensions403.5 (W) x 288 (D) x 25.45 (H) mm

With a coupon, the Acer AN517-54-51RQ notebook is a great value for the gamer audience:

🔥 In the cart use the coupon: BACK
⚠️ Cash value only appears when selecting the PIX payment method

