Actress dies in attempted robbery in Marechal Hermes; bandits action lasted 6 seconds | Rio de Janeiro

An actress died after being shot by criminals who tried to steal her car in Marechal Hermes, in the North Zone of Rio, on Wednesday night (5). Security cameras captured the moment when two thieves approached Eliane Lorett de Campos 58 years old. The action of the bandits lasted 6 seconds (look above) .

The bandits were on Rua Costa Filho. Initially, they walk along the sidewalk. When they see Eliane’s car, one of the criminals goes to the middle of the street and stands in front of the car, but Eliane didn’t stop the vehicle. he then shot twice towards the driver’s window and ran off with his partner.

Eliane’s car still traveled a few meters and hit a pole at an intersection.

Residents called the Guadalupe Fire Department, also in the North Zone of Rio. Eliane was hit in the head and was taken to the Getúlio Vargas Hospital, in Penha, but could not resist her injuries. The victim died before being operated on.

The criminals fled without taking anything. All the bandits’ action lasted 6 seconds.

Eliane was an actress and was returning from rehearsing a play with a friend, also an actress, who was injured by shards of glass.

In August, the two were on display at the Armando Gonzaga Theater with the play Lilac lampshade, text by the writer Plínio Marcos. In addition to working for over 20 years, Eliane was a retired teacher.

