Actress dies in attempted robbery in Rio de Janeiro

posted on 10/06/2022 10:27 / updated 10/06/2022 10:28



(Credit: Reproduction/TV Globo)

Actress Eliane Lorett de Campos, 58, died after being shot in an attempted robbery in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, on the night of this Wednesday (5/10). According to the Military Police, Eliane was still rescued alive and taken to the hospital, but could not resist her injuries.

Security camera footage recorded when Eliane drove through Rua Costa Filho, in Marechal Hermes, around 9:40 pm. It was at that moment that two robbers, who were walking on the sidewalk, tried to steal her car. The criminals got in front of the car to get her to stop the vehicle, but she didn’t. Then one of them shoots her through the car window. Then the two flee without taking anything.

Eliane’s car still traveled a few meters until it hit a pole. The fire department was called by neighbors. Eliane was with a friend in the car who was not injured. The criminals have not yet been arrested.

Eliane was a theater actress for over 20 years and also a retired teacher. Eliane was on display in August in Rio with the play lilac lampshadetext by the writer Plínio Marcos.

Coverage by Correio Braziliense

