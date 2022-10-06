Actress seen as one of the most beautiful, came out as a lesbian on Globo

Vitória Strada left the public euphoric when kissing his wife on Globo

Vitória Strada became one of the great names of Brazilian dramaturgy. Over the years, she was successful at Globo and was considered, by many Brazilians, one of the most beautiful.

However, in addition to drawing attention to the plots, the actress left the audience shocked on the stages of “Domingão”, by Globo.

This is because, the artist assumed the relationship with Marcella Ricawith whom he has been with for 3 years.

At the time, Vitória Strada had won the “Dança dos Famosos” award. So, to make the moment even more special, his wife attended.

During the program, the artists starred in that passionate kiss and left the web crazy.

Sertanejo was honest about how he felt when he worked with Roberto Carlos: “I got chills” Tiago Barnabé, Eliana’s Narcisa, surprised by showing who he is married to; many did not imagine Remember them? Flávio and Gustavo, twins who were successful 20 years ago, are unrecognizable today

VICTORIA STRADA TALKED ABOUT GREAT LOVE

However, on the stages of “Domingão” it was not the only time that Vitória Strada spoke about the subject.

During an interview with “Jornal O Globo”, the artist spoke about the process of revealing her sexuality to her fans.

“Several fears surface. And thinking about it is already a bad thing. It was supposed to be completely natural, after all, we’re just talking about love.”began the Globo artist.

Then, Vitória Strada admitted that her posture would be different, if they were in another era.

“Ten years ago, I would never have been standing here talking about a relationship with another woman lightly, without hiding anything, as I am now”admitted the famous from Globo, who continued:

“For a long time, this was considered something pejorative, it could disrupt careers, be the target of haters. We didn’t know we would be accepted.”finished Vitória Strada.

MARCELLA RICA HAS OTHER RELATIONSHIPS

On the other hand, Marcella Rica, who has also made some soap operas for Globo, had two other relationships.

But, the famous explained that only now had the desire to expose her love life in the media.

“Until then I didn’t talk about my love life, I always ran away, it was a nebulous topic. We assume together And that changes everything. I am whole at all times. I’ve never had such a healthy relationship.”, said the famous.