After a scam of more than R$ 200 thousand against an elderly woman, another woman reports having been the victim of fake Johnny Depp – News

After the case of a 61-year-old woman who was the victim of an internet scam of a man who used the identity of the American actor Johnny Depp, another woman reported having been approached by a fake profile that also used the actor’s name.

The woman, identified as Jessica, was contacted in September through a message on social media. “I got a message from a supposed Johnny who wanted to get to know me better, who saw that I was a fan of the actor,” she says. “I sent a message to his official account, and the fake account that contacted me disappeared instantly.”

The first victim to report the coup was a 61-year-old woman, who filed a lawsuit against Banco do Brasil to try to recover more than R$200,000 that would have transferred to the scammer.

Both kept chatting over the internet during the pandemic and, through text messages, he convinced her to make transfers on behalf of a third person. The coup was stopped only when the woman’s son discovered the bank transaction.

The victim sought compensation for moral and material damages on the grounds that the bank account to which she transferred the money had been opened fraudulently. The Court, however, did not accept the arguments and gave the bank a win last week. The victim of the fake Johnny Depp can still appeal.

To help the scammer, the woman sold a car and a house and transferred R$208,000 to an account that supposedly belonged to a Brazilian friend of Depp’s lawyer.



