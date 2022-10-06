After all, what differentiates a headache from a migraine?

Do you often get a lot of headaches? If so, at some point you must have wondered if what you really experienced was just intense pain or a migraine. Don’t worry! Many people have this difficulty in differentiating them. That’s why we brought you information about this and what to do about these severe pains.

Headache or migraine?

We know that both are terrible, so no one wants to go through these situations. What many do not know is that some factors are fundamental to distinguish one from the other.

According to Julia Jones, a neurologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, located in the United States, a regular headache feels like “a dull, tampon-like pressure that usually doesn’t interfere with activities and doesn’t bother people enough to go to the doctor.” .

On the other hand, a migraine can be summarized as “a throbbing or throbbing pain on one side of the head that progresses or worsens over time”. Neurologist’s own words. In addition, the symptoms seem to be much more complex, such as a sensitivity to light or any kind of sound, nausea and vomiting. Some people complain of visual disturbances, such as flashes of light before the migraine peak.

What to do in the case of migraine?

As it is considered more complicated, it must be mapped and registered. With that, you can write down when it appears, what its triggers are and everything that comes with it. For many, extreme heat, an unbalanced diet and even altered hormones are the frequent causes of these inconvenient pains.

Trying to keep life in balance can help with migraine management. That is, people who have a more regimented diet, an adequate night’s sleep and keep stress to a minimum can minimize this discomfort. Going to the doctor is also necessary, after all, this is a health professional who can apply preventive medicine for the early treatment of this problem.