After pressure from family members, Temer gives up official support for Bolsonaro | Julia Dualibi’s blog

In a statement, Temer says that he will applaud the candidacy that “defends democracy, strictly abides by the Constitution, promotes pacification, maintains the reforms already carried out in my government and proposes to the National Congress the reforms that are already on the country’s agenda”.

The statement, however, signals Bolsonaro, especially when he defends the maintenance “of the reforms already carried out in my government”. The PT of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has already defended the repeal of the spending ceiling and the suspension of parts of the labor reform.

Temer’s daughters were dissatisfied with the meeting that their father would have at the weekend with Bolsonaro to declare support for him. Luciana Temer, for example, has progressive public positions and was once Secretary of Assistance and Social Development for the city of São Paulo during Fernando Haddad’s administration.

Temer was trying to get closer to the PT, but the operation ended up being suspended after Lula stated in the debate in the Globe that the former president was a “coup”. There was an expectation that the emedebista would announce, by the end of this week, his support for Bolsonaro.

Temer was Dilma Rousseff’s vice-president and assumed the leadership of the Executive after the PT’s impeachment in 2016. Three years later, Temer said during an interview on TV Cultura’s Roda Viva program, that he never supported the “coup”, as Dilma supporters classify impeachment.

In August of this year, in an interview with Jornal Nacional before the first round, Lula quoted Temer in a complimentary tone. The PT spoke about the role of the emedebista as president of the Chamber when Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) was president.

“When Fernando Henrique Cardoso had his second term, he sent measures to prevent Brazil from going bankrupt, and he had Temer as president of the Chamber, who helped to approve things, did not work against it,” he said.

The MDB, Temer’s party, released this Wednesday (5) state directories to support former President Lula or President Bolsonaro in the second round of the presidential election.

In the first round, the party had Senator Simone Tebet as a candidate for president. The senator obtained 4.9 million votes (4.1%). Also on Thursday, Tebet announced support for Lula.