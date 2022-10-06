After reinforcing ‘illiteracy’, Bolsonaro retreats: ‘Northeast brothers’

President needs Northeast votes to get reelected (photo: Isac Nbrega/PR) During a live on social networks yesterday (5/10), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) associated that the northeastern states that voted mostly for former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) have the highest rates of illiteracy and suffer from “ lack of culture”.

“An important news, folks, is here on CNN. Lula won in 9 of the 10 states with the highest illiteracy rate. Do you know which states they are? In our Northeast. Not only is the illiteracy rate high, the most serious in these states. Other data economic factors are now also lower in these regions, because these northeastern states have been administered by the PT for 20 years. Where the left enters, it leads to illiteracy, it leads to lack of culture, unemployment, lack of hope, as soon as the left acts around the world”, said the representative.

The president was criticized on social media and, today (6/10), he backed off from his statements on the live. Via Twitter, Bolsonaro pointed out to his followers that Northeasterners are “brothers” and that there is “a narrative” that pits them against them. In addition, the president cited the Transposition of the São Francisco River as an achievement of the current government. However, the work has already passed through four federal administrations, starting 13 years ago.

– Do not fall into narratives that try to pit us against our brothers in the northeast. The left divides to conquer. They have already tried with blacks, women, indigenous people, etc. Now they’re trying to work with Northeasterners, to stifle achievements like the Transposition of São Francisco, which we’ve completed. %u2014 Jair M. Bolsonaro 2%uFE0F%u20E32%uFE0F%u20E3 (@jairbolsonaro) October 6, 2022

