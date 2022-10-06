After suffering prejudice, Grazi Massafera advises Jade Picon and cites Sonia Braga’s welcome | TV & Famous

1 of 5 Grazi Massafera advises Jade Picon on her debut as an actress and cites Sonia Braga’s reception — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha Grazi Massafera advises Jade Picon on her debut as an actress and cites Sonia Braga’s reception — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha

Fresh from BBB 5 (2005) straight to the soap opera das 9, by Manoel Carlos, Grazi was harshly persecuted, suffered prejudice and was discredited to the point of thinking about giving up acting. With Jade, who also dropped out of Big Brother for a primetime plot, she did it differently. She supported, encouraged and welcomed her new co-worker with open arms.

2 of 5 Grazi Massafera advises Jade Picon on her debut as an actress and cites Sonia Braga’s welcome — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha Grazi Massafera advises Jade Picon on her debut as an actress and cites Sonia Braga’s reception — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha

Although they don’t play as mother and daughter in Gloria Perez’s novel, since Grazi’s character dies in the first chapter, the two had a valuable exchange outside the studios. And the veteran made herself available for any kind of help.

“Just follow along! Believe in your potential, study, take it very seriously and take care of your psychology. Strengthen yourself in every way, trust the professionals who are by your side and learn a lot from them”, advised Grazi, who made a point of mentioning the few artists who treated her with respect when she started at age 24.

3 of 5 Jade Picon turns 21 and gets a special message from Grazi Massafera: ‘You’re sure to rock’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Jade Picon turns 21 and gets a special message from Grazi Massafera: ‘You’re sure to rock’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“One of the things I can do differently from what was done to me is welcoming. Being able to add to whoever is arriving, regardless of where they come from. I’m a Cancerian and I can’t be different.”

“Then it was my moment to welcome. I do it with all my heart! And I left it open to her and to any other actress who has some kind of admiration for me, just like I had people who welcomed me, like Walderez from Barros, Natalia Timberg.”

“I remember Sonia Braga a lot behind the scenes of ‘Paginas da Vida’. She was special. Can you imagine a welcome from Sonia Braga in the first soap opera? evolution is what counts, that’s what stays. And I’ve already talked to Jade about it.”

The turning point in the artist’s career, now 40 years old, was in Verdades Secretas (2015). The role of drug-addicted model Larissa was crucial for Grazi to go through with the interpretation. Critically acclaimed, she was nominated for an Emmy for her outstanding performance in Walcyr Carrasco’s plot.

“It was a nice and long turnaround. I had already given up, okay? I didn’t want to anymore and then this opportunity came. Then I said: ‘So it’s now! If it goes wrong, it’s over! If it goes right, here comes the phoenix’. I’m very intense in everything I do. If it’s to clean the floor, I’ll do it the best way.”

“I come in to give my best, regardless of whether I’m going to please because sometimes you give your best and you don’t like it. But then I leave the work aware that I did my part and there’s no way I can regret it. achieving excellence, but being aware that you did your best is important. I recognize that.”

“This is how I leave my house to work, because I don’t leave my daughter (Sofia, from her relationship with Cauã Reymond) without my presence for nothing.”

Grazi Massafera thrills audience with strong scenes in Verdades Secretas

In this journey of self-knowledge, after years of therapy, Grazi lists her personal achievements that no one else can take from her: “My self-esteem, self-love, self-confidence, my desire and lust for learning.”

After putting together successful works, the artist decided to slow down and focus more on herself: “I studied, took care of my daughter, prioritized our routine, experienced what I love.”

But that doesn’t mean pause. The actress has several projects in the pipeline and one of them is cinema: “In a different classification. I’ve done comedy, drama, now I’m going to suspense.”

The actress will be Jade’s mother, but a tragedy will separate the characters of the duo in the next soap opera at 9. Débora, Grazi’s role, is of humble origin, but she easily got used to the perks that came along with her fiance, the fortunate Guerra (Humberto Martins).

You know your exuberance and don’t mind using it to your advantage. She ends up getting involved with Moretti (Rodrigo Lombardi) and becomes pregnant. Shortly after, he is in a car accident. Even in a serious condition, she manages to give birth to Chiara (Jade Picon), but does not survive the injuries and dies.

Crossing opens on October 10.