After suspicion, Lucas Santos undergoes a Covid-19 test and the result is revealed, says portal

This Wednesday (5th), Lucas Santos left some participants The Farm 14 quite scared. The actor revealed to his colleagues in confinement that he was suspicious of having contracted Covid-19. The pawn even complained of having no sense of smell and taste, symptoms of the disease.

In this ocasion, Lucas revealed to be concerned, mainly, with the other colleagues of The farm. “I’m afraid of being covid… It’s worrying, it can pass on to others”, said the actor. With that, according to the portal OFuxico, during this afternoon, the boy underwent a test for Covid-19, which would have been negative.

health concern

During the formation of the last field of the reality show, Thomas Costa revealed that some participants were complaining of the flu. “Most of the people here have the flu, I believe this is one of the reasons that can lead to a virus, lead to the spread of a virus, which may be circulating due to lack of hygiene”said the actor.

With the repercussion of the subject, the presenter of the program, Adriane Galisteuspoke up and explained that all of them have medical follow-up. “All participants are monitored by a medical team daily, but about hygiene, that’s up to them”she fired.