Against Real Madrid, Shakhtar had no Brazilians in the Champions League for the first time in the century | international football

If on the meringue side, Brazilians are on the rise, the Ukrainian team found itself without a Brazilian-born athlete in a Champions League game for the first time in the century. Shakhtar’s last match without Brazilians in the Champions League was the 3-0 victory over Arsenal in November 2000.

Since then, the Ukrainian team has played in Europe’s top club competition on 16 occasions, totaling 103 Champions League matches. The only one without a Brazilian athlete on the field was last Wednesday, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Shakhtar’s squad, previously filled with Brazilians, suffered a stampede due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory. Donetsk was one of the cities most affected in the conflict. Former player and current club director, Darijo Srna, criticized FIFA for the lack of support in the process.

– Fifa destroyed us. She didn’t protect us at any time. If it was Real Madrid, Sevilla, Barcelona or Bayern in this situation, I’m sure they would help quickly. I would like someone from FIFA to come to Ukraine, live with us and other teams to experience what it’s like to live with sirens and bombs. We had 14 foreigners with a market value between 150 and 200 million euros, and they were allowed to leave without freezing their contracts – complained the leader.

Currently, the club has only one Brazilian in its squad. Full-back Lucas Taylor made the reverse move of the majority, in order to play in the Champions League for the first time in his career. A starter in the first two rounds, he did not take the field against Real.

In all, 38 Brazilians wore the shirt of Shakhtar Donetsk, a club that became recognized as an ‘affiliate’ of Brazilian football in Europe. Striker Brandão was the pioneer. He arrived in 2002 and stayed at the club until January 2009.

After that, Shakhtar invested a lot in young people from Brazil and obtained a return with large sales, such as Fernandinho, for Manchester City (40 million euros), Willian, for Chelsea (36 million euros), Douglas Costa, for Bayern Munich (30 million euros), among others.

Brandão – striker

Matuzalem – sock

John the Baptist* – half

Ivan – side

Elano – sock

jadson – sock

Fernandinho – steering wheel

Leonardo – defender

Luiz Adriano – striker

Ilsinho – side

William – sock

Douglas Costa – midfielder

Alex Teixeira – midfielder

Bruno Renan – steering wheel

Eduardo da Silva* – striker

Alan Patrick – midfielder

Tooth – striker

Ismaily – side

Taison – striker

Maicon Oliveira – striker

Fernando – steering wheel

Wellington Nem – sock

Bernard – sock

Fred – steering wheel

Marcio Azevedo – side

Marlos* – sock

dodo – side

Marcos Antonio – steering wheel

Maycon – steering wheel

Junior Moraes* – forward

Tete – striker

Marquinhos Cipriano – side

Ferdinand – striker

Vitão – defender

Marlon Santos – defender

Pedro – striker

David Neres – striker

Lucas Taylor – side

*players born in Brazil, with another nationality