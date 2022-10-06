Aiming for reelection, Bolsonaro says Caixa will forgive debts. REUTERS / Adriano Machado

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced this Thursday (6) that Caixa Econômica Federal will have a debt renegotiation program, and must forgive up to 90% of them via renegotiation with debtors. According to the representative, who is seeking re-election to the presidency of the Republic, the action could impact up to 4 million people, in addition to 400,000 indebted companies. The information is from The globe.

“Her program is as follows: those who have debt go to negotiation, they can be forgiven up to 90%,” Bolsonaro said.

Every year, Caixa Econômica carries out joint efforts and debt renegotiation programs. In this case mentioned by the president, it is the Você no Azul program, which has been in existence since 2020. The bank should announce tomorrow a new stage of the campaign so that people can renegotiate their debts.

What is the date of the second round of Election 2022?

The second round will be played on October 30, the last Sunday of the month. As in the first round, the hours in which the electoral colleges will be open to receive voters will be from 8 am to 5 pm Brasília time. Locations with different time zones than the capital will have to adapt their schedules so that the closing across the country is simultaneous.

What positions will be voted on in the second round of Election 2022?

In states where there is a need, there will be a governorship contest. All states and the Federal District will vote for President of the Republic.

See the order of choice in the electronic voting machine in the second round of Elections 2022

Governor (two digits) President (two digits)

President: what role does this position play?

The President of the Republic exercises the function of head of the executive power and head of state (maximum authority) simultaneously in a nation whose system of government is called presidentialism.

As head of the executive branch, the president is responsible for the day-to-day actions and decisions of Brazilian politics.

For example: how to create public policies and government programs, how to manage the federal administration, suggest new laws, among other activities. As head of state, the president is the highest representative of the country that elected him to the world.

Governor: what role does this position play?

O governor is representative of the executive branchwith the objective of governing the people and conducting the public interests of each state.

Thus, the function of the governor is to command the state in a complete way and represent it in legal, political and administrative actions. He also defends all the interests and needs of the state towards the President.

O Executive power The state also has the function of political articulation with the federal government, as well as with the municipalities that make up the state.

