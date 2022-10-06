Alec Baldwin settles with family of director killed on set

Abhishek Pratap 1 day ago News Comments Off on Alec Baldwin settles with family of director killed on set 0 Views

Actor Alec Baldwin, 64, and the production of the film “Rust” have reached an agreement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died in November last year after being accidentally shot by the artist on set.

As part of the deal, Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, will executive produce the film. Filming for the production will resume in January 2023 with the original cast.

The family Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit on February 15. The accidental firing took place on October 21, and Baldwin maintains that he was told the weapon was “cold”, meaning no projectiles.

“We have reached an agreement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust. movie productions, LLC. As part of this settlement, our case will be dropped,” said Matthew Hutchins nethis morning, according to Deadline.

“Filming on Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the main actors from the original cast in January 2023. I have no interest in getting involved in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)” , continued the producer.

We all believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and entertainment community have come together to honor Halyna’s final work. Matthew Hutchins

Rust Movie Productions, LLC, through its attorney, Melina Spadone, said: “We are pleased that the parties have come together to resolve this matter, which, following court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating the life of of Halyna and honor her work.”

Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas de Quinn Emanuel, added: “During this difficult process, everyone has maintained a specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic situation and painful”.

The Hutchins family’s original lawsuit read: “Defendant Baldwin, the producers and production companies of Rust were aware of the firearm safety issues that occurred on the set of Rust and did not take steps to correct the situation and ensure that the basic rules of gun safety were complied with”.

“If Defendant Baldwin, the producers and production companies of Rust had taken adequate precautions to ensure the safety of firearms on the set of Rust, or if basic firearm safety rules had been followed on the set in October 21, 2021, Halyna Hutchins would be alive and well, hugging her husband and nine-year-old son.”

Nearly a year after the accident, the Santa Fe sheriff’s office still hasn’t indicted anyone. Actor Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that killed the cinematographer on set.

“She was next to the camera, looking at a monitor, guiding me on what angle I should hold the gun at. The gun shouldn’t be fired from that angle. I’m holding the gun where I was told, which was right under her arm. An angle that might not even have been filmed,” he told “Good Morning America” ​​host George Stephanopoulos in December.

I pulled the dog [do revólver] as much as I could without cocking the gun. [Quando] I release the dog and ‘bang’, the gun goes off. Alec Baldwin

‘Avengers’, ‘Deadpool’ and other recordings that have had fatal accidents

Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust" - Playback/Instagram

1 / 12

Rust (production suspended)

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, died after a failed stage gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the western “Rust”

Reproduction / Instagram

Brandon Lee in the movie "Crow" (1994) - Disclosure

two / 12

The Raven (1994)

The most famous case is perhaps that of Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, who died in 1993 during the filming of “The Raven” shot by a gun that was supposed to have blanks, but had two live bullets.

Disclosure

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in scene in "The Avengers: The Avengers" (2012) - Disclosure

3 / 12

The Avengers (2012)

Driver John Suttles died after falling from the bed of a pickup truck while filming “The Avengers: The Avengers”

Disclosure

Deadpool 2 - Playback/The Independent

4 / 12

Deadpool 2 (2018)

In August 2017, stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died after losing control of a motorcycle she was riding during a scene in “Deadpool 2”. She went through a glass window around a corner, and didn’t survive her injuries.

Reproduction/The Independent

the walking dead epi 10 season 8 - michonne and rick in the dump - Disclosure

5 / 12

The Walking Dead

In 2017, stuntman John Bernecker died after falling from a height of about 7 meters while filming the eighth season of “The Walking Dead”. Producer AMC Networks tried to deny responsibility in a lawsuit brought by the family, but was ordered to pay damages in 2019.

Disclosure

scene of "Blade Runner 2049" (2017), by Denis Villeneuve - Reproduction

6 / 12

“Blade Runner 2049” (2017)

In August 2016, an unnamed employee died while dismantling one of the “Blade Runner 2049” sets in Budapest, Hungary.

reproduction

Helicopters that transported the athletes participating in the program "dropped" were completely destroyed - Reuters

7 / 12

Dropped (2015)

In 2015, the French reality show “Dropped” was being filmed in Argentina when two of the production’s helicopters collided, killing all ten people on board.

Reuters

Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer on scene in "The lonely knight" (2013) - Disclosure

8 / 12

The Lone Ranger (2013)

In 2012, a diver drowned cleaning a tank used in the filming of “The Lone Ranger”. California occupational safety authorities sued the producer after determining that the diver must have passed a physical test before performing the work, and could not perform the role alone.

Disclosure

"The expendables 2" - Disclosure

9 / 12

The Expendables 2 (2012)

During the filming of “The Expendables 2” in Bulgaria in 2011, stuntman Kun Liu was killed filming an explosion in a rubber raft. Another stuntman, Nuo Sun, was in critical condition and had to undergo a five-hour surgery.

Disclosure

Batman the Dark Knight - 9 stars - Reproduction/IMDb

10 / 12

Batman the dark knight

In 2007, cameraman Conway Wickliffe died on the set of “The Dark Knight” when his truck crashed into a tree.

Playback / IMDB

Brad Pitt in the movie "troy" (2004) - Disclosure

11 / 12

Troy (2004)

George Camilleri, an extra in “Troy” (2004), died of complications from surgery he had to undergo after breaking his leg filming an action scene in Malta.

Disclosure

Triple X (2002): Harry O'Connor, actor Vin Diesel's stunt double in the feature, had the following mission: rappel down a bridge and pose in a submarine. The scene was shot, but Harry asked director Rob Cohen to film it again: then it went wrong and he died when he hit the bridge. Macabre balance: 1 death - Reproduction

12 / 12

Triple X (2002)

Harry O’Connor, Vin Diesel’s stunt double in “Triple X” (2002), died filming a scene in which he rappelled down a bridge and landed on a submarine. The scene was filmed, but Harry asked director Rob Cohen to try again and ended up crashing into the bridge. He died immediately.

reproduction

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Student removed from school on suspicion of monkeypox

capital Child has been in isolation at home for about two weeks By Adriano Fernandes …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved