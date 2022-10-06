Alec Baldwin settles with family of director killed on set

Actor Alec Baldwin, 64, and the production of the film “Rust” have reached an agreement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died in November last year after being accidentally shot by the artist on set.

As part of the deal, Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, will executive produce the film. Filming for the production will resume in January 2023 with the original cast.

The family Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit on February 15. The accidental firing took place on October 21, and Baldwin maintains that he was told the weapon was “cold”, meaning no projectiles.

“We have reached an agreement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust. movie productions, LLC. As part of this settlement, our case will be dropped,” said Matthew Hutchins nethis morning, according to Deadline.

“Filming on Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the main actors from the original cast in January 2023. I have no interest in getting involved in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)” , continued the producer.

We all believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and entertainment community have come together to honor Halyna’s final work. Matthew Hutchins

Rust Movie Productions, LLC, through its attorney, Melina Spadone, said: “We are pleased that the parties have come together to resolve this matter, which, following court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating the life of of Halyna and honor her work.”

Alec Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas de Quinn Emanuel, added: “During this difficult process, everyone has maintained a specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic situation and painful”.

The Hutchins family’s original lawsuit read: “Defendant Baldwin, the producers and production companies of Rust were aware of the firearm safety issues that occurred on the set of Rust and did not take steps to correct the situation and ensure that the basic rules of gun safety were complied with”.

“If Defendant Baldwin, the producers and production companies of Rust had taken adequate precautions to ensure the safety of firearms on the set of Rust, or if basic firearm safety rules had been followed on the set in October 21, 2021, Halyna Hutchins would be alive and well, hugging her husband and nine-year-old son.”

Nearly a year after the accident, the Santa Fe sheriff’s office still hasn’t indicted anyone. Actor Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that killed the cinematographer on set.

“She was next to the camera, looking at a monitor, guiding me on what angle I should hold the gun at. The gun shouldn’t be fired from that angle. I’m holding the gun where I was told, which was right under her arm. An angle that might not even have been filmed,” he told “Good Morning America” ​​host George Stephanopoulos in December.

I pulled the dog [do revólver] as much as I could without cocking the gun. [Quando] I release the dog and ‘bang’, the gun goes off. Alec Baldwin

