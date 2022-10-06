Alex Teixeira tries to slide on the lawn after Vasco’s goal and… See the result and reactions | vasco

After eight consecutive defeats away from home, Vasco won again away from their domains by defeating Operário 3-2, in Ponta Grossa, on Tuesday night. Highlight of the game, Alex Teixeira scored his first two goals since the return to Colina, in the 44th and 49th minutes of the second half.

Safe, Alex Teixeira! Striker takes a tumble while celebrating goal

In the celebration of his first goal, Vasco’s second in the game, Alex Teixeira tried to slide on his knees across the lawn of the Germano Krüger Stadium, but was not successful. Due to the state of the field, the attacker took a tumble.

+ Analysis: Vasco overcomes terrible start with courage in the second half to beat Operário

1 of 3 Alex Teixeira falls after celebrating Vasco’s second goal against Operário — Photo: Reproduction Alex Teixeira falls after celebrating Vasco’s second goal against Operário — Photo: Reproduction

With reflex, Alex Teixeira managed to avoid the face fall and rolled to prevent further problems – apart from the scraped knee. Soon after, the striker scored the goal of the Basque victory.

Best moments: Operário-PR 2 x 3 Vasco, for the 33rd round of Serie B

Alex Teixeira’s fall quickly went viral on social media. Netizens joked that the striker imagined he was playing a Champions League match. See some reactions below.

Fourth in Serie B, Vasco returns to the field next Saturday, at 6:30 pm, in São Januário, to face Novorizontino.

