Alongside ex-minister, Bolsonaro retreats and says he is neutral in MS

President talks with Tereza Cristina, who supports Eduardo Riedel, and goes back to requesting votes for Captain Contar

After causing confusion on the political board of Mato Grosso do Sul, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recorded a video alongside former Agriculture Minister and elected senator Tereza Cristina (PP) declaring neutrality in the 2nd round of the dispute for the state government. .

They advanced to the decisive stage of the Captain Contar (PRTB) election, with 26.71% of the votes, and Eduardo Riedel (PSDB), with 25.16%.

Watch the video (1min09s):

In the presidential debate Globelast Thursday (29.Sep.2022), Bolsonaro had reacted to a provocation by Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) and asked, live, for votes for Captain Contar.

In doing so, he clashed with the alliance formed by Tereza Cristina around the former State Secretary for Infrastructure Eduardo Riedel, whose coalition also includes the PL, Bolsonaro’s party.

“It is a state where there will be a 2nd round and both candidates support us. And, therefore, out of a duty of loyalty and, as the good political teaching says, we will remain neutral in Mato Grosso do Sul and we hope that the population will choose the best to represent them.”, says the president in the video.

Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Agriculture published the statement on her Instagram profile this Wednesday (5.Oct.2022) in the afternoon, but everything indicates that the recording was made on Monday (3.Oct) ​​or Tuesday (4 .out).

Both Tereza Cristina and the president appear in the video with different clothes from the ones they wore this Wednesday at Bolsonaro’s meeting with allied senators, at Palácio da Alvorada.