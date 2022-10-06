American rages and destroys Vatican sculptures

Man has been arrested by authorities and an investigation is being carried out; parts were taken for restoration

A man, whose identity has not been revealed, was arrested this Thursday, 5th, after destroying sculptures at the Museum of Vatican. These are two ancient Roman busts that used to be in the Chiaramonti hall, which houses more than a thousand pieces and is one of the most important collections of Roman busts. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the man is in his 50s and “behaved strangely.” According to the portal II Messagethe man is United States and had a fit of rage when told that he could not visit the Pope Francis. Museum staff detained the man and Vatican police arrived a few minutes later to arrest him. The two busts were damaged, but not seriously, the source said, adding that they had already been taken to the museums’ restoration lab. After having to close or reduce opening hours during years of Covid-19 restrictions, museums are now welcoming tourists in droves. Museums received about six million visitors a year before the pandemic.

*With information from Reuters