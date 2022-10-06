‘Amsterdam’ brings together stellar cast in comedy of errors that never takes off – 10/05/2022

In “Amsterdam,” a puzzle that pits unlikely partners to solve a murder, director David O. Russell brings together quite a cast. A little over two hours into the film, the only conclusion we came to is that he had no idea what to do with so many people.

What is a shame. Hidden in the bowels of this wildly confused and scattered period film is an amusing farce, a story about the value of friendship and resilience in the face of the threat of fascism. The plot suggests an acidic comic veneer, a comedy of errors in which a bad situation devolves into an even more complicated one.

The sauce, however, turned sour. “Amsterdam” doesn’t seem too concerned with logic, doesn’t give a damn about pacing, and the development of its characters is replaced by tics and grimaces, by interminable dialogue so tedious that the cast seemed to be reading the script as if it were a test for fork the paper. Instead of spontaneity, they appear uncomfortable.

At the center of the plot, bizarrely inspired by real events, is the trio Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie. The first two immediately become friends on the battlefield in World War I Europe. Wounded, with shrapnel lodged all over their bodies, they meet the nurse played by the star of “The Suicide Squad”, and soon the group lives the post-war idyll in the Dutch capital.

Adverse circumstances cause the trio to break up, with doctor Burt (Bale) and lawyer Harold (Washington) returning to the United States without partner Valerie (Robbie), who abruptly disappeared. The friends get tangled up in a double murder, in which father and daughter appear to be victims of a secret society (Taylor Swift fans, brace yourselves!). Accused of the crime, they meet their former companion and the broth spills over.

The structure of a “murder mystery” is the excuse for a multitude of characters to cross paths with the main set. From Michael Shannon and Mike Myers (as spies) to couples Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy, everyone has a chance to dip their toes in the lake. Less luck has Zoe Saldaña and Chris Rock, reduced to luxury supporting actors. Robert De Niro, being Robert De Niro, seems to be the only one who knows what movie he’s in.

‘Amsterdam’ brings together an impressive cast in the service of nothing Image: 20th Century Studios

Even with all the pieces on the board, “Amsterdam” fails to create any connection – either between them or with the audience. David O. Russell is a director skilled at balancing genres, creating exquisite films that navigate between drama and comedy like “American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook” and the explosive “Three Kings,” unquestionably his masterpiece.

This time he seems to have lost his way. “Amsterdam” never quite gets the tone of the narrative right, and the snippets of history with some sheen lose their vigor when tied together. If some scenes are too brief to register any empathy, others drag on to exhaustion, with the cast visibly lost in uninspired dialogue, waiting in vain for any direction.

On this side, we are equally abandoned, sharing the boredom. “Amsterdam” is not funny as it should be or mysterious as it was intended. Everything is very beautiful, from the cast to the production, and everything is very hollow. By the time the plot seems to finally have a pulse at the climax of the third act, it’s too late for anyone to care.