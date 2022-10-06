An economic analysis to choose your vote in the second round

One of the reasons for the appreciation of the Stock Exchange was the fact that the Senate bench is more conservative

Regardless of the result, Lula or Bolsonaro, the stock market must perform well

Candidates are known, so investors can project which assets will benefit

After a fierce first round, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and current president Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) will run for president on October 30, the last Sunday of the month.

Even with the tight count and an advantage of 6 million votes to the PT candidate, the market reacted calmly and the Ibovespa jumped 5.5% last Monday (3). Let’s understand some points regarding this movement.

Politics and financial market

One of the reasons for the appreciation of the stock exchange on Monday is the fact that the Senate bench is more conservative and reformist. Even if former President Lula is reelected, he will have limited decision-making power, without appealing to radical changes that make investors insecure, such as an annulment of the spending cap, for example.

Regardless of who wins in the second round, we can expect the Brazilian Stock Exchange to perform well – with intensity and highlights from different sectors depending on the result.

Both candidates are known by the market. Investors know each government’s trend and are able to project which assets will benefit from a given victory, being able to reallocate resources after the second round has been calculated.

Lula or Bolsonaro?

Government proposals can – and should – be accessed through the official website of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

But, I will bring a comparison of some proposals aimed at the economy and I invite all readers to reflect and research in depth what they have doubts to make a decision on October 30th.

central bank

Current President Jair Bolsonaro defends the independence of the Central Bank, the body responsible for setting the inflation target and coordinating interest rates together with the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in order to stimulate the economy and control the increase in the prices of goods. of consumption.

On the other hand, former President Lula follows a line of coordinating economic policy to fight inflation without making it clear whether the decision taken by the Central Bank will be respected.

The independence of the Central Bank is extremely important, as it stimulates the confidence of foreign investors to put money in our country. A practical example of this was what happened in Turkey in March of last year.

When the president fired the head of the Central Bank, the Turkish currency accumulated a 15% depreciation. I believe that nobody wants the real to end up even more devalued.

privatizations

Lula is not in favor of privatizing state-owned companies, unlike Bolsonaro who defends the cause and investment partnerships. The former president of the PT put on the agenda the strengthening of public banks to foster development. On the other hand, Bolsonaro defends that the state should focus on health, education, security and well-being.

Historically, companies that have been privatized or are projected to be privatized tend to perform better in the following years. A good example is Eletrobras: the company has gained more than 12% since its privatization in June this year.

Spending ceiling

The ex-president’s bold proposal is to revoke the spending cap and review the current Brazilian tax regime. On the other hand, the incumbent president’s government plan states that he will continue with efforts to ensure economic stability and public debt sustainability.

Our public debt is no secret to any Brazilian. The spending cap is a way of controlling the public budget, as in the traditional banks where we have accounts. There is a limit to how much money you can use to avoid getting into a snowball of debt that you can’t pay.

Respecting this ceiling is important for our domestic consumption and foreign investor confidence.

These are just a few points to be analyzed when making a decision. I reinforce that the government plans are read in full on the TSE website and that on the 30th we fulfill our duty as a Brazilian citizen by voting for who will represent us for the next four years.

