Analysis: “immature”, Fluminense delivers game he had in his hands and suffers second upset of “Diniz era” | fluminense

Fernando Diniz’s Fluminense 2022 version had already shown several positive facets throughout the season: a courageous team, a DNA of ball possession, an “accordion” tactical pattern, with lines always compacted… But this time, in the defeat by 3 to 2 for Atlético-GO at Antônio Accioly, he showed a lack of maturity when delivering a game he had in his hands after opening 2 to 0.

More than the advantage on the scoreboard, the atmosphere was favorable to him. Atlético-GO, runner-up in the Brazilian Championship, desperate on the field due to the imminent risk of relegation, players from their own team nervous and arguing harshly, and the crowd making demands in the stands. If the turnaround in this scenario was on the one hand epic, naturally on the other it was shameful.

O Fluminense even created enough to “kill” the game. There were eight great chances: in addition to the two goals, Calegari had a shot in the area at 12; at 35, Martinelli appeared free in a low corner and broke through; in the second half, Ganso spoiled a counterattack when he missed the pass to Arias alone in the area at five (the number 10 could also have kicked); on the next move, Cano headed out alone; Martinelli made a chest submission at 12 (it was supposed to have gone with a header), and the steering wheel himself headed a ball that brushed the post at 28. But Tricolor ended the match being dominated by Dragão, who finished much more (24 to 14) and scared more: there were 10 opportunities.

Scout – Atlético-GO x Fluminense Question Atlético-GO Fluminense Ball possession 45% 55% submissions 24 14 goal chances 10 8 faults 16 13 wrong passes 71 68 disarms 18 17 impediments 4 1 corners 12 5

In the lineup, Diniz was right on one side. The choice of Nathan in the place of Matheus Martins, who had been doing poorly in recent games, was a happy one. The midfielder fit in well and was one of the best in the first half. The option for Cristiano on the left side, since he improvised Felipe Melo in the defense on that side, also gave more protection to the sector.

On the other hand, the choice of the defense duo ended up being unfortunate in the face of what was the opponent’s game: a show of showers in the area. Diniz argued at the press conference that Atlético-GO was not having the aerial ball as a strong point in recent games, and that Felipe Melo delivered quality in the ball output. But during the match the red-black strategy became clear, perhaps even adopted due to improvisation and the tricolor difficulty from above.

Best moments: Atlético-GO 3 x 2 Fluminense, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão 2022

So much so that the Dragon’s first four scoring chances were all in the air: Wanderson’s crooked header at 16; Nino’s penalty converted at 45; the header at the angle of Churín at 48; and the opportunity for Airton alone in the area seven minutes into the final stage. And the equalizing goal, at 29, is also born from a ball “perishing” after a cross.

Even with former holder David Braz on the bench, Diniz did not put him on. Not that football is an exact science, and with Braz on the field, Fluminense would not take the turn. But the fact is that the defender is much more efficient in the air game than Felipe Melo. And, in the realm of assumptions, he could have contributed more, speaking specifically of this match.

With the departure of Arias, at 24 of the second half, and the fatigue of Nathan, Fluminense collapsed. He didn’t create anything else, and Diniz’s changes with Michel Araújo, Caio Paulista, Marrony and Willian Bigode had no effect. On the contrary: with André’s retreat to the back, the team was even more spaced in the middle, and that’s when Atlético-GO created four more good chances: Airton’s bomb at 38; Jorginho’s slap that took paint off the beam at 42; the goal by Marlon Freitas at 43; and the counterattack in which Léo Pereira came face to face with Fábio at 50.

Only once in five months of the “Diniz era” had Fluminense taken a turn: it was in Fla-Flu in the first round, when they smashed their rival, but lost 2-1 at Maracanã. The script in Goiânia, on the other hand, was similar to the 3-2 defeat to Coritiba at Couto Pereira, when Marcão was the interim coach after the departure of Abel Braga. The difference is that in that game Tricolor went to halftime with 2 to 0 and had the “excuse” of a player sent off (André) at the beginning of the second half.

“The biggest shame of this Brazilian Championship”, points out Gabriel Amaral | The Voice of the Crowd

Fluminense loses the second game in a row and ends up stumbling in a moment of definitions in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. Luckily, this time the round helped, no team from the G-6 won, and Tricolor follows in third with 51 points. The players returned to Rio de Janeiro at dawn, took a break this Thursday and performed again on Friday at CT Carlos Castilho. The next match will be Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time) against América-MG at Maracanã.

