Anatel once again postpones the arrival of 5G in Manaus

The National Telephony Agency (Anatel) postponed, again, the date of activation of 5G in Manaus. The information was given on the afternoon of this Wednesday (05) and surprised, even, the telephone companies that were already prepared to stop the signal of the new technology this Thursday (06).

This is the fourth time that there has been a change in the 5G installation schedule in the Amazonian capital, which should have arrived in the city in September. According to a message sent to THE CRITIC According to the federal agency’s press office, the installation was actually scheduled for Thursday, but that would only happen if the stations were licensed.

“In this sense, 5G can only be activated with the completion of the licensing process, which includes bank clearing. The companies will probably have completed the process on the 7th”, said Anatel, reinforcing that the 5G Auction notice provides that until the 28th of November for the activation of the stations and “this date remains unchanged”.

In addition to Manaus, Belém, Macapá, Porto Velho and Rio Branco were expected to receive 5G. The capital will be one of the last to have the technology, but telephone operators are already prepared to make it available. However, not all Manaus will have access to the fifth generation of the internet in the first few months, as the installation will be gradual.

Gadgets

For those who are going to use the technology through their cell phone, first of all, it is necessary to check if the smartphone is enabled by Anatel to receive 5G. A platform was made available on the agency’s website for consulting the models approved in Brazil.

clear

For Claro Brasil customers, the operator explains that the infrastructure for receiving the new generation of the internet is ready and is just waiting for the approval of Aneel and Gaispi. Eighteen neighborhoods will be covered in the first stage of implementation (see table on the side) and the signal patch is available on the website: Claro.com.br/5Gmais.

In addition to new packages for those who want more internet, Claro also created alternatives for the corporate market. The expectation is that at this first moment the range of speeds on smartphones will be between 600 Mbps and 800 Mbps, reaching up to 1 Gbps.

“The adoption of Claro5G+ will not require any contract changes. Any customer with a compatible device and in an area covered by the technology can have access to Claro5G+ without having to change plans or SIM cards”, says an excerpt from the text sent to the press.

Those who are Vivo users will have the 5G signal available in 16 neighborhoods (see table). The company expects that in the next few days 28% of the capital will be covered with the inclusion of Nova Esperança, Petrópolis, Santo Antônio and São Francisco.

Alive

The director of Vivo in the North Region, Marcelo Campos, highlighted that the company was the one that won the most frequencies in last year’s auction, with a total investment of R$ 4.5 billion. In Amazonas alone, R$ 63.8 million were invested, resources mostly destined for mobile and fiber operations.