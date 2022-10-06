Andifes publishes a note on a new cut in education that makes universities unfeasible – UFLA

BUDGET

Andifes publishes a note on a new cut in education that makes universities unfeasible

Considering the already worrying financial situation experienced by federal universities, aggravated by the edition of a new Decree, the Andifes Board of Directors is calling an extraordinary meeting of its full council, for tomorrow, 10/06, at 10 am, in remote mode, to discuss the context and debate actions and measures.

Last Friday, 09/30, on the eve of the first round of elections, the Federal Government published a rule (Decree 11,216, which amends Decree No. this year’s budget in progress) establishing a new contingency in the budget of the Ministry of Education. This time, in the percentage of 5.8%, resulting in a reduction in the possibility of committing expenses of universities in the amount of R$ 328.5 million reais. This amount, if added to the amount that had already been blocked throughout the year, adds up to a total of R$ 763 million in amounts that were taken from the federal universities from the budget that had been approved for this year.

Yesterday afternoon, we were called by the Secretary of Higher Education, Wagner Vilas Boas de Souza, for a meeting, together with the assistant secretary of SESu, Eduardo Salgado, and, on Wednesday morning, the executive board of Andifes and its secretary executive heard the following details of this contingency:

– That yesterday (10/04) the MEC was informed by the Ministry of Economy of these “limitations of commitment” and that it immediately took the initiative to arrange this meeting with Andifes;

– That the decree formalizes the contingency within the entire MEC of R$2,399 billion (R$1,340 billion announced between July and August and R$1,059 billion now). This blockage also impacts the resources resulting from parliamentary amendments – RP9. In practice, any amendment that has not yet been committed will be removed from the limit;

– Based on a preliminary analysis of this new Decree, this contingency affected practically all the ministries, but the Ministry of Education was the most affected, which borne almost half of the expenditure limitation;

– Unlike what happened during the other blockade that took place in August, when the cuts in the MEC were assimilated into a specific budget action by the FNDE, this time the limitations were distributed across all MEC units (including federal universities, federal institutes, CAPES ), which suffered the same linear cut of 5.8%;

– As stated in Annex II of the decree, on December 1 of this year; the amounts will be discounted and the commitment limits will be resumed. But there is no guarantee that there cannot be a new regulation that changes this situation.

The Andifes board, which was already seeking to reverse previous blocks for the reestablishment of the approved budget for 2022, without which the functioning of universities was already compromised, added that this new contingency puts the entire university system at risk. He also spoke of the surprise with this criterion of limitations on commitments in the month of October, almost at the end of the year, which will affect expenses already committed, and which, in many cases, will have to be reversed, with very serious consequences and legal consequences for federal universities. That this limitation established by the Decree, which practically exhausts the possibilities of payments from now on, is unsustainable. Finally, it was asked that, given the extremely serious situation, the possibility of the MEC absorbing this restriction on universities’ expenditures with other items of the portfolio be considered, as occurred in the previous blockade.

Finally, we regret the publication of this Decree, which establishes a limitation on commitments almost at the end of the financial year, once again making any form of institutional planning unfeasible, when it is claimed that the national economy would be in full recovery. And we also regret that the area of ​​education is, once again, the most affected by the cuts that have taken place.

Andifes Executive Board

Brasilia, October 5, 2022.

