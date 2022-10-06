Angelica lost her virginity to a Record journalist and detailed

Artist spoke about intimate life during interview

Angelica became one of the great stars of Brazil. In addition to showing her sympathy in front of the cameras, she also draws attention because of her relationship with Lucian Huck.

But, before living the best outcome, the artist had other romances. During an interview with the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, she talked about her former relationship with Caesar Son.

On that occasion, the famous detailed how he lost his virginity to the presenter of “Hoje Em Dia”, from Record.

“I took a taxi with him. He was much older. I was 15 and he was 28. Today that would be complicated. At the age of 17 I lost my virginity”, began Angelica.

ARTIST SPEAKS ABOUT CÉSAR FILHO

Then, the blonde admitted that she had a great relationship with César Filho and even highlighted his importance.

“He was a super boyfriend. He put up with a ‘crazy situation’ because he didn’t have time. He would go to shows to see me. There was no phone, we saw very little of each other”said the artist, who continued:

“He was very important in my life because it was a period of a lot of things. He caught a wave. I was a famous teenager who had no time for anything.” said Angelica.

PRESENTER DOES NOT WANT TO TALK ABOUT SUBJECT

On the other hand, the presenter of “Hoje Em Dia” doesn’t like to remember his past with Angélica.

During the “Program of All Programs”, the presenter of Record refused to go into depth on the subject.

Even so, César Filho confessed that he knew about Angelica’s statements in “Quem Pode, Pod”.

“I knew, but I never said anything and I don’t, because I’m a gentleman. I’m not talking about anything that happened in the past.”said the presenter.

Following, the artist thanked the words of affection, but reinforced that he does not like to talk about the past.

“I really appreciate her saying that, but I don’t like to go into details. Everyone has their own life. She’s married, I’m married. So for me, I don’t feel comfortable saying anything, you know?”said the famous.