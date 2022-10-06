Angelina Jolie would have “poisoned the children” against Brad Pitt







Photo: Publicity / Universal Pictures / Modern Popcorn

Sources linked to the actor Brad Pitt denied the allegations made by Angelina Jolie that he would have assaulted not only her, but two of her six children during an international flight in 2016.

According to a report made to TMZ, the couple’s children are no longer talking to him because of Jolie. The source said that the actor’s connection with the children has become a “limited or null relationship, because of her efforts”.

According to the report, repeated attempts to angelina to paint Brad as a child abuser had an extreme impact on his six children, who are now virtually broken up with their father.

Another source highlighted that Jolie is making it all up. “She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine the description of an event that took place six years ago, adding completely false information each time she returns to insisting on her goals. Her story is always changing.”

In the analysis of the sources, the attack made against the actor has already had a positive result for Joliebecause despite having shared custody of the children, the actress “poisoned the children against Brad” to the point that they no longer want anything to do with him, which causes emotional and psychological damage to themselves.

The sources also point out that pitt never publicly uttered a bad word about Jolie, thinking rightly for the good of her children. They add, however, that he is deeply hurt by what he believes to be a cruel, relentless, never-ending attack.

Angelina Jolie filed a new lawsuit against her ex-husband on Tuesday (4/10), in which she reports the aggressions.

The case has been heavily publicized recently. Information about this fight came to light after Jolie sue the FBI, “anonymously”, so that the documents of the investigation carried out could be made public.

According to legal documents, obtained by the newspaper New York Times, the suit describes that “Pitt smothered one of the children and hit another in the face”. He also “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”. In addition, the actor poured beer on the actress and beer and red wine on the children.

Federal authorities, responsible for investigations on flights, would have talked with the parties and witnesses, deciding not to file formal charges against the actor for lack of materiality.

According to the report made at the time, a representative of the US Attorney’s Office “discussed the merits of this investigation with the agent on the case [FBI]” and stated that “it was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be brought due to various factors.”

Shortly after the incident, the celebrity couple divorced and Pitt publicly decided to stop drinking. No charges were brought against the actor, which prompted Jolie to ask for FBI documents to file her own lawsuit.

Sources close to pitt said both sides had access to that report for nearly six years, claiming that Jolie’s request was an attempt to harm Pitt.

The process driven by Jolie it would also be a response to Pitt’s lawsuit against his ex-wife over a French winery they both owned when they were married.

The actor claims she tried to “inflict harm” on him by selling his 50% stake to a Russian oligarch with “toxic associations and intentions”.

In Tuesday’s lawsuit, Jolie’s lawyers say negotiations for her to sell her share to her ex-husband were canceled because he required her to sign an agreement not to disclose “her and her children’s physical and emotional abuse.”

Jolie and pitt started their relationship in 2004, while filming “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, got married in 2014 and divorced in 2016.

The couple have six children, whose custody rights are also disputed in the courts. After winning the shared custody battle last year, Pitt suffered a setback. Jolie’s lawyers managed to disqualify the judge responsible for the verdict, causing the legal battle to start over from scratch.

