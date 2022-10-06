Annie Ernaux, French Writer, Wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature | Pop & Art

Annie Ernaux, French writer, won the Nobel Prize for Literature 2022. The announcement was made this Thursday (6), by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm.

According to the Academy, the award was given “for the courage and clinical acuity with which it uncovers the roots, the strangeness and the collective constraints of personal memory.”

The writer is one of the guests for Flip, the International Literary Fair of Paraty, this year. She will participate in the Diamanto Rubro table, alongside Veronica Stigger, on November 26th. The Flip starts on the 23rd of November.

One of France’s most important authors, Annie writes novels about everyday life in her country. According to the newspaper “The Guardian”, she was one of the favorites to win the award. During the announcement, the Academy reported that it had not yet been able to reach her by phone.

Among her books is “O Acontecimento”, in which she reports a clandestine abortion she had in the 1960s. She also wrote “O Lugar” and “A Shame”.

2 of 7 Annie Ernaux — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Annie Ernaux — Photo: Playback/Twitter

Women at the Nobel Prize for Literature

Among the hundred men, the Nobel Prize for Literature has been awarded to seventeen women since 1901. The first of these was Selma Lagerlöf in 1909 and the last this year to Annie Ernaux.

3 of 7 Nobel Prize Winners in Literature: (above) Selma Lagerlöf, Grazia Deledda, Sigrid Undset, Pearl Buck. Below: Gabriela Mistral, Nelly Sachs, Nadine Gordimer, Toni Morrison — Photo: Photos: Nobel Foundation. | Art: G1 Nobel Prize Winners in Literature: (above) Selma Lagerlöf, Grazia Deledda, Sigrid Undset, Pearl Buck. Below: Gabriela Mistral, Nelly Sachs, Nadine Gordimer, Toni Morrison — Photo: Photos: Nobel Foundation. | Art: G1

1909 – Selma Lagerlöf

1926 – Grazia Deledda

1928 – Sigrid Undset

1938 – Pearl Buck

[1945–GabrielaMistral

1966 – Nelly Sachs

1991 – Nadine Gordimer

1993 – Toni Morrison

4 of 7 Nobel Prize Winners for Literature: Wislawa Szymborska, Elfriede Jelinek, Doris Lessing, Herta Müller, Alice Munro, Svetlana Alexievich — Photo: Photos (in order): Nobel Foundation (Wislawa Szymborska, Elfriede Jelinek, Doris Lessing, Herta Müller) ; J Munro – Nobel Foundation (Alice Munro), A. Mahmoud – Nobel Foundation (S. Alexievich) Nobel Prize Winners for Literature: Wislawa Szymborska, Elfriede Jelinek, Doris Lessing, Herta Müller, Alice Munro, Svetlana Alexievich — Photo: Photos (in order): Nobel Foundation (Wislawa Szymborska, Elfriede Jelinek, Doris Lessing, Herta Müller); J Munro – Nobel Foundation (Alice Munro), A. Mahmoud – Nobel Foundation (S. Alexievich)

1996 – Wislawa Szymborska

2004 – Elfriede Jelinek

2007 – Doris Lessing

2009 – Herta Müller

2013 – Alice Munro

2015 – Svetlana Alexievich

2018 – Olga Tokarczuk

2020 – Louise Gluck

2022 – Annie Ernaux

After the #Metoo scandal, which led to the suspension of the award in 2018, and the recurring criticism for the presence of male and Eurocentric laureates, the Swedish Academy, in charge of awarding the honor, said it has renewed its criteria so that the award is more global and feminine.

5 of 7 The Nobel Prize Medal — Photo: The Nobel Prize Foundation The Nobel Prize Medal — Photo: The Nobel Prize Foundation

The prize for each of the Nobel categories is 10 million Swedish kronor (in the current direct conversion, around R$ 4.8 million).

The medical degree was the first to be announced on Monday (3). The award went to Svante Pääbo, for his discoveries about the genomes of extinct hominids and human evolution. In 1982, the scientist’s father, Sune Bergstrom, also won the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

The Physics prize, announced on Tuesday (4), went to three scientists, Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger. They won the Nobel for studies on quantum mechanics, a field of physics that investigates the behavior of very tiny particles such as atoms, electrons and photons.

6 of 7 Carolyn Bertozzi, one of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Chemistry. — Photo: Stanford Media Relations via AP Carolyn Bertozzi, one of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Chemistry. — Photo: Stanford Media Relations via AP

The Chemistry prize was also shared between three scientists. Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless were awarded the Nobel Prize for creating a creative tool for building molecules as “development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal biochemistry”. “Among many other practical applications, the trio’s work has enabled cancer treatments to be more targeted,” the Nobel committee said.

The Nobel Peace Prize and the Nobel Prize in Economics will be announced on Friday (7) and Monday (10) respectively.

The laurel was created by chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. Inventor of dynamite in 1867, the Swede donated most of his fortune in his will to create prizes for physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace (the economics prize was created years later).

7 of 7 A bust of Nobel Prize founder Alfred Nobel on display during the 2018 award ceremony in Stockholm. — Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File A bust of Nobel Prize founder Alfred Nobel on display during the 2018 award ceremony in Stockholm. — Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File

The document said that the prizes should be awarded “to those who, during the previous year, have conferred the greatest benefit on humanity.”

However, nowadays, as explained by Juleen Zierath, a member of the Karolinska Institute – the jury for the Nobel Prize in Medicine -, this rule is no longer taken to the letter.