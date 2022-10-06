Annie Ernaux wins the Nobel Prize for Literature; get to know works – 10/06/2022 – Illustrated

The winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature was the French Annie Ernaux, 82, whose reading has been leveraged by increasingly popular works such as “The Place”, “The Years” and “The Event”.

The publisher Fósforo has been publishing the author’s books in Brazil since last year and will bring her to the country as the biggest confirmed presence at the International Literary Festival in Paraty, next month.

Ernaux is considered a pioneer in the style of autofiction, a type of literature that spreads more and more around the world and is now consecrated by the Nobel.

Her books tell autobiographical stories while reflecting on the social context in which they were written —Ernaux was the daughter of a poor merchant in rural France and left home to study letters and become a professor at the University of Rouan— and on the very process of turning your life over to rummage through memories.

These are works that stand on the threshold between fiction and documentary reporting, investigating the extent to which memories are reliable means of narrative — how much they can betray their authors or make them slip into biases.

In the speech announcing the decision, the Swedish Academy cited one of the most famous self-definitions of the writer, who often says that, rather than a fiction author, she is an “ethnologist of herself”, celebrating her ability to blend personal and collective experiences.

The institution praised the “courage and clinical acuity through which it uncovers the roots, strangeness and collective constraints linked to personal memory”.

Ernaux’s debut on the shelves in the country was with “Simple Passion”, edited by Objetiva in the 1990s. In 2019, Três Estrelas brought “Os Anos”, a book with greater scope and repercussion published so far by an author who values ​​conciseness. .

The work returned to stores with the opening of Fósforo —the French company was part of the first wave of publications by the then debuting publisher—, which brought “O Lugar” almost simultaneously and, this year, also published “O Acontecimento” and “A Vergonha”. .

Before Flip, she also plans to release “O Jovem”, the author’s latest book, in which she narrates an affair with a man 30 years her junior.

“Ernaux was already having a very good time abroad when we bought it”, says editor Rita Mattar, Fernanda Diamant’s partner at Fósforo and responsible for publishing the French version at both publishers. “I read it at the recommendation of other foreign editors and I felt that it spoke a lot to the Brazilian sensibility, about social ascension through study.”

Mattar’s guess was confirmed “reasonably early”, according to her, who has sold almost 20,000 copies of the author’s physical and virtual books – the most popular so far is “O Lugar”. Phosphorus’ plan is to publish Ernaux’s complete work in the coming years.

“It’s an unsentimental language, but the content moves people a lot, who are moved and become fans. They want to go after another book and then another, wanting to talk about their own experiences.”

“O Acontecimento” also had repercussions as a cinematographic work. The adaptation, directed by French Audrey Diwan, was awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was shown in Brazilian cinemas in June, starting at the Varilux Festival.

The book stirs up taboos without making concessions, as it narrates an illegal abortion performed by the writer when she was a young university student. The work opens wide the abandonment felt by a girl who faces alone one of the most difficult processes of her life and skillfully intertwines the mix of guilt and liberation involved in the decision to have an abortion.

The São Paulo Film Festival is also about to present another aspect of Ernaux’s autofiction, this time as a filmmaker. The documentary “The Super 8 Years”, which she directed with her son David and was shown at the Cannes Film Festival, will have its official premiere in the country at the event, which takes place later this month.

In recent days, the Nobel betting portals showed a panorama with the usual suspects, such as Kenyan Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Canadian Anne Carson, Japanese Haruki Murakami, French Michel Houellebecq and Anglo-Indian Salman Rushdie. .

Other names that were rising were that of the Guadalupese Maryse Condé and the American Jamaica Kincaid. One of these two, if chosen, would be only the second black woman in history to win the award, following Toni Morrison’s victory in 1993.

Ernaux is the 17th woman awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in more than 120 years — and the first Frenchwoman to win the award, which snubbed central 20th-century authors like Marguerite Duras and Simone de Beauvoir while making room for 14 men in the country, the most remembered at the awards.

The last few years were marked by surprises in the choices of the Swedish committee, which had been selecting names that were not suggested by almost anyone and that had little projection in Brazil. Things change now with Ernaux.

The Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah, an exponent of post-colonial literature who began to be published in the country in the first half of this year with “Sobrevidas” in Companhia das Letras, was a complete stranger here until then.

In 2020, the American poet Louise Glück, also never edited by these lands before the Nobel, was in charge of debunking the favorites of the time. The same publisher has since published a robust anthology and the writer’s most recent book.

The choices of these less controversial authors ended troubled years for the Swedish Academy, which saw a sexual harassment scandal bring down members of its staff, culminating in the suspension of the award in 2018. and Austrian Peter Handke.

The Academy has selected the Nobel Prize in Literature since 1901, in an initiative that, in the beginning, was a means of promoting Scandinavian culture — with some interruptions, the prize has already been awarded 119 people. Today the chosen one wins a hefty sum of 10 million Swedish kronor, or just under R$ 5 million.

See all Nobel Literature winners to date

2022: Annie Ernaux (France)

2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah (Tanzania)

2020: Louise Gluck (USA)

2019: Peter Handke (Austria)

2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)

2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (UK)

2016: Bob Dylan (USA)

2015: Svetlana Alexijevich

2014: Patrick Modiano (France)

2013: Alice Munro (Canada)

2012: Mo Yan (China)

2011: Tomas Tranströmer (Sweden)

2010: Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru)

2009: Herta Müller (Romania-Germany)

2008: Le Clezio (France)

2007: Doris Lessing (UK, but born in Iran and raised in Zimbabwe)

2006: Orhan Pamuk (Turkey)

2005: Harold Pinter (UK)

2004: Elfriede Jelinek (born in Austria)

2003: JM Coetzee (South Africa)

2002: Imre Kertesz (Hungary)

2001: VS Naipaul (born in Trinidad and Tobago, but lives in the UK)

2000: Gao Xingjian (China)

1999: Gunter Grass (Germany)

1998: José Saramago (Portugal)

1997: Dario Fo (Italy)

1996: Wislawa Szymborska (Poland)

1995: Seamus Heaney (Ireland)

1994: Kenzaburo Oe (Japan)

1993: Toni Morrison (United States)

1992: Derek Walcott (Saint Lucia, Caribbean island)

1991: Nadine Gordimer (South Africa)

1990: Octavio Paz (Mexico)

1989: Camilo Jose Cela (Spain)

1988: Naguib Mahfouz (Egypt)

1987: Joseph Brodsky (USA, of Russian origin)

1986: Wole Soyinka (Nigeria)

1985: Claude Simon (France)

1984: Jaroslav Seifert (Czechoslovakia)

1983: William Golding (UK)

1982: Gabriel Garcia Marquez (Colombia)

1981: Elias Canetti (United Kingdom, of Bulgarian origin)

1980: Czeslaw Milosz (Poland)

1979: Odysseus Elytis (Greece)

1978: Isaac Bashevis Singer (USA, of Polish origin)

1977: Vicente Aleixandre (Spain)

1976: Saul Bellow (USA)

1975: Eugenio Montale (Italy)

1974: Eyvind Johnson (Sweden) and Harry Martinson (Sweden)

1973: Patrick White (Australia)

1972: Heinrich Boll Germany)

1971: Pablo Neruda (Chile)

1970: Alexander Solzhenitsyn (USSR)

1969: Samuel Beckett (Ireland)

1968: Yasunari Kawabata (Japan)

1967: Miguel Ángel Asturias (Guatemala)

1966: Samuel José Agnon (Israel) and Nelly Sachs (Germany)

1965: Mikhail Sholokhov (USSR)

1964: Jean-Paul Sartre (France; declined the award)

1963: Giórgos Seféris (Greece)

1962: John Steinbeck (USA)

1961: Ivo Andric (Yugoslavia)

1960: Saint-John Perse (France)

1959: Salvatore Quasimodo (Italy)

1958: Boris Pasternak (USSR; renounced award)

1957: Albert Camus (France)

1956: Juan Ramon Jimenez (Spain)

1955: Halldor Kiljan Laxness (Iceland)

1954: Ernest Hemingway (United States)

1953: Winston Churchill (UK)

1952: Francois Mauriac (France)

1951: Par Lagerkvist (Sweden)

1950: Bertrand Russell (UK)

1949: William Faulkner (USA)

1948: TS Elliot (UK, born in the US)

1947: André Gide (France)

1946: Hermann Hesse (Germany)

[1945:GabrielaMistral(Chile)

1944: Johannes V. Jensen (Denmark)

1940-1943: not granted

1939: Frans Eemil Sillanpää (Finland)

1938: Pearl Buck (USA)

1937: Roger Martin du Gard (France)

1936: Eugene O’Neill (USA)

1935: not granted

1934: Luigi Pirandello (Italy)

1933: Ivan Bunin (USSR)

1932: John Galsworthy (UK)

1931: Erik Axel Karlfeldt (Sweden)

1930: Sinclair Lewis (USA)

1929: Thomas Mann (Germany)

1928: Sigrid Undset (Norway)

1927: Henri Bergson (France)

1926: Grazia Deledda (Italy)

1925: George Bernard Shaw (Ireland)

1924: Wladyslaw Reymont (Poland)

1923: WB Yeats (Ireland)

1922: Jacinto Benavente (Spain)

1921: Anatole France (France)

1920: Knut Hamsun (Norway)

1919: Carl Spitteler (Switzerland)

1918: Not granted

1917: Karl Gjellerup and Henrik Pontoppidan (both from Denmark)

1916: Verner von Heidenstam (Sweden)

1915: Romain Rolland (France)

1914: not granted

1913: R. Tagore (India)

1912: Gerhart Hauptmann (Germany)

1911: M. Maeterlinck (Belgium)

1910: Paul Heyse (Germany)

1909: Selma Lagerlöf (Sweden)

1908: Rudolf Eucken (Germany)

1907: Rudyard Kipling (United Kingdom, but born in India)

1906:Giosue Carducci (Italy)

1905: Henryk Sienkiewicz (Poland)

1904: Frédéric Mistral (France) and José Echegaray (Spain)

1903: Bjornstjerne Bjornson (Norway)

1902: Theodor Mommsen (Germany)

1901: Sully Prudhomme (France)