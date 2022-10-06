ANS studies changing health plan readjustment rules

Credit: Agência Brasil

Faced with the poor results of the last 15 months, entrepreneurs in the supplementary health sector once again defend changes in the policy of readjusting monthly plans. The idea is that the indicator is no longer unique and will be calculated by operators. President of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), Paulo Rebello, said he was open to this discussion. “Some operators are more efficient, others less, which ends up generating a distortion in the application of percentages”, he said to the JOTA.

The president of the Brazilian Association of Group Medicine (Abramge), Renato Casarotti, believes that the single ceiling can generate deviations. “For some, it may bring a greater readjustment than what is actually needed. And the reverse also occurs.” Casarotti notes that a segmented analysis can bring benefits to everyone, both operators and customers.

There are several possible models. Increases by operator, increases by region of the country, by product line. At the moment, Casarotti says he is in favor of the simpler model, directed by operator. “That will already make a difference. The readjustment will be more compatible with the needs of the portfolio. And it brings an interesting dynamic, which is the possibility of returning the sale of individual contracts.”

Compensation for return of individual plans

For representatives of associations linked to supplementary health companies, the change could be a step towards expanding the offer of individual plan contracts. Since the law that regulates the sector came into force, there has been a clear reduction in the sector of individual plans. And one of the reasons for this is precisely the way in which the monthly fee is calculated, controlled by the ANS.

President of the National Federation of Supplementary Health, Manoel Antonio Peres, even suggested, during the Abramge Congress, the possibility of unilateral termination of individual contracts. Rebello, however, ruled out this possibility, considering that the guarantee is essential for customers. The eventual termination, he argued, could leave beneficiaries of the contracts uncovered precisely at the moment of greatest need. “No appetite to discuss this topic,” Rebello said.

Another point suggested was the technical review, a mechanism used to rebalance the operators’ accounts when there is a mismatch between monthly fees and care expenses. This tool had its use suspended in 2015, but the president of ANS said he was willing to reassess the decision. “It’s no use insisting on a situation, in order to penalize the operator. If there is an imbalance, the ideal is to correct it, however much this may, at first, be suffered for the consumer.”

Rebello stated, however, that both the resumption of the technical review and the change in the readjustment rule would be conditioned to a commitment by operators to expand the offer of individual health plans.

Casarotti stated that a policy to boost the offer of individual plans, as long as it is associated with adjustments to some rules, could bring a breather to the sector. “Today the market is very dependent on the employment relationship”, observed

Complaints about increase in August increase

At the head of the ANS inspection board, Eliane Medeiros is convinced of the need to expand dialogue with the Judiciary.

In the midst of the prospect of expanding judicialization, especially with the discussion around the Role Act, Medeiros said, in an email interview with JOTAit is essential to promote the exchange of information.

It was precisely at a meeting held with the CNJ that directors heard the message that the application of the Role Act would be done carefully, respecting the principle of deference and, therefore, giving priority to the ANS assessment on the subject.

Medeiros said that the ANS recorded an increase in complaints related to assistance coverage after the most critical period of the pandemic.

In 2019, the proportion of assistance demands was 69.5%, in relation to the total demands. This year, until August 31, the percentage had reached 79.8% of complaints. The number of investigations, however, is stable. An indication that the mediation was successful.

The director also informed that in August the complaints received at the ANS about the plan readjustment grew. In January, there were 2,491 complaints, compared to 3,228 in August.