Antonia Fontenelle says controversy with Klara Castanho made her lose election

After not being elected federal deputy in these elections, Antonia Fontenelle tried to find reasons for her defeat at the polls. In a live on her YouTube channel, she vented about this moment.

The first reason raised by the blogger is that she took a stand against Mariana Ferrer, who alleges that she was raped by a wealthy businessman, but that she was defeated in court.

“Some people hate me because I didn’t support Mariana Ferrer. As? Justice proved that Mariana Ferrer was not raped. So just because she is a woman do I have to be in favor of Mariana Ferrer?”, she snapped.

She also said that she was not elected because she “did not give up the truth and pointed out the wrong”. The former Globo actress also said that she was harmed by the fact of “telling the truth and raising lurid subjects”.

Klara Castanho case

According to the presenter, another “culprit” for Antonia’s defeat was actress Klara Castanho. Without being able to name the artist, Fontenelle said that exposing her opinions on the case of rape and delivery of the young woman’s child has hurt her a lot in recent months.

“I didn’t name names because I’m a woman, I said: ‘I don’t have the right to name the name, but the situation does.’ The situation is very strange, it is very serious. And, amazingly, it is being sponsored, with several lawyers suing me, it puts everything in secrecy from justice, civil, criminal complaint by threat ”, she said.

Klara vented in an open letter to the public in June, in which she said she was raped by a man and ended up becoming pregnant with the criminal. She said she chose to give the child up for adoption. However, hospital staff who performed the delivery disclosed it to the press.

“Her accusation says I threatened her. And more will come, because it is being sponsored. But nobody asks where the rapist is, nobody cares. It harmed me”, criticized the ex-wife of Marcos Paulo (1951-2012).

