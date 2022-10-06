Antonia Fontenelle says she lost election because of controversy with Klara Castanho

Antonia Fontenelle failed to be elected federal deputy in the 2022 elections and tried to find reasons for her defeat at the polls. The actress vented, during a live on her YouTube channel, last Monday (3), on the subject, raising two facts that, according to her, harmed her. Among them, the Klara Castanho case.

Without naming the actress, just referring to her as a “girl”, she declared: “I didn’t name names because I’m a woman, I said: ‘I don’t have the right to name the name, but the situation I do’. The situation is very weird. , it is very serious. And, amazingly, it is being sponsored, with several lawyers suing me, it puts everything in secrecy from justice, civil, criminal complaint by threat”, he said.

Klara Castanho even published in June, on social networks, an open letter in which she says she was raped by a man and ended up getting pregnant with the criminal. The artist also confessed that she chose to give the baby up for adoption. But hospital staff who delivered the baby publicized her case to columnists.

“Her accusation says I threatened her. And more will come, because she is being sponsored. But no one asks where the rapist is, no one wants to know. It hurt me,” Fontenelle continued.

The other reason that the actress credited her defeat was having taken a stand against Mariana Ferrer, who alleges that she was raped by a wealthy businessman, but was defeated in court. “There are people who hate me because I wasn’t in favor of Mariana Ferrer. How? Justice proved that Mariana Ferrer was not raped. So just because she is a woman, do I have to be in favor of Mariana Ferrer?”, he fired.

Still according to her, the victory on the streets did not come because she “did not give up the truth and point out the wrong”. The former Globo actress also highlighted that she was harmed by the fact that she raised “scabrous subjects”.