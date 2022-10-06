Application of the vaccine against meningitis reached only 71.7% of the target audience in the state of SP until June; capital lives disease outbreak | Sao Paulo

The State Department of Health (SES) reported this Thursday (6) that vaccination coverage in the state of São Paulo for meningitis reached only 71.7% of the target audience until June this year.

The low number is very close to that recorded in 2021, when only 74% were immunized against the disease, due to the pandemic. The capital of São Paulo, the largest city in the country, has been experiencing an outbreak of meningitis that is scaring health authorities.

There are already three outbreaks in the city this year. In the latter, 5 cases were confirmed and two people died. In addition to SP, four states have an increase in cases: Bahia, Espírito Santo, Rio and Minas Gerais.

In previous years, immunization against meningitis in the state of São Paulo exceeded 80%, as shown below.

Vaccination coverage against meningitis in the state of SP

2017 – 89.7%

– 89.7% 2018 – 88.9%

– 88.9% 2019 – 87.9%

– 87.9% 2020 – 82.5%

– 82.5% 2021 – 74%

– 74% 2022 – 71.7% – until June

To reverse this worrying situation, the Multivaccination Campaign against several diseases, including meningitis and poliomyelitis, is underway in SP. The campaign continues until the end of this month of October in all basic health units in the state.

Another meningitis death in the capital

The meningo C vaccine is released for routine children under 5 years of age and, temporarily, for children aged 5 to 10 years and for health workers.

Currently, the Secretary of State for Health has also applied the Meningo ACWY vaccine to adolescents aged 11 and 12 years and also to adolescents aged 13 and 14 years, as determined by the Ministry of Health. This temporary use runs until September 2023 for this second group.

“Vaccination is essential to protect the population against various diseases. Updating the booklet and adhering to campaigns help to increase vaccination coverage and, consequently, increase protection. Vaccines against meningitis are available at the posts throughout the year according to the National Vaccination Calendar,” said a statement from the secretariat.

In addition to meningitis, vaccination coverage in the state of São Paulo against polio is also low, reaching only 53% of children between 1 and 4 years old.

In total, there were about 1.2 million doses applied, but the number is still considered very low by health experts.

As for multi-vaccination, just over 2.5 million children and adolescents between 1 year and 5 to 14 years of age have attended vaccination posts since the beginning of the year.

Of those who went to the posts, 84% needed and received some type of immunization, according to the health ministry.