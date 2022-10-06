Arlindinho says that spending on Arlindo Cruz’s treatment is around R$ 11,900 per month | celebrities



Arlindinho and Arlindo Cruz – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 10/05/2022 16:42

Rio – Arlindinho spoke a little about his professional projects and the health situation of Arlindo Cruz. In an interview with the “Bulldog Show” podcast, the singer also mentioned the comparisons made between the artist and his father, and guaranteed that the comments have diminished over time.

“Today it is lighter. The work has gained strength, has taken shape, people understood that in Arlindinho there will be a continuation of Arlindo as well, I will give a segment to his work, I will praise his work, because it is so good, You know? Other artists still sing my father’s work, why don’t I sing? As much as there is a comparison, I think it has improved a lot”, he explained.

The singer also revealed that the family spends about R$11,900 a month on medical care for his father. “He’s lucid, he understands, he doesn’t react so much, in so many expressions, but he understands. Império Serrano will talk about him next year, then when he knew he was going to be honored, he got emotional, he smiled, he has the minimal interaction. A procedure is about to come out that unblocks the veins in the brain, it clogged eight veins, and six are already recovered. These two are missing and they may improve tomorrow or they may stay in this state forever, it depends much more on the organism But now with this surgery, we are going to make it possible. We will find a way for him to do it as soon as she arrives in Brazil”, he pointed out.