Arlindo Cruz’s son says how much he spends for his father’s treatment after a stroke

Arlindinho, 30, son of Arlindo Cruz, spoke about the treatment of his father, who suffered a stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident) five years ago. The musician detailed the expense used per month in the recovery of the sambista. The family pays BRL 11,900 with the health plan to cover all doctors and procedures.

In an interview with the podcast “Bulldog Show”, presented by Tuka Carvalho and Vivy Tenório, he spoke of the total amount of payment of the agreement. “For you to have an idea, we pay R$ 11,900 for my father’s health plan, because he turned 60 and has the home care rate. A high rate! We are trying to solve this in a friendly way , but it is difficult”, he said.

In addition, Arlindinho also spoke about his father’s health. “He’s lucid. He understands, he doesn’t react so much, he doesn’t have so many expressions, but he understands. Império Serrano will talk about him next year. Then when he knew he was going to be honored, he got emotional, he smiled. I take my son, he kisses and cuddles. He has minimal interaction. He’s fine, recovering”.

The singer vented that the stroke was very serious and aggressive in his father’s body. At no time does the family stop hoping for a progressive improvement in the sambista. According to him, everyone is alert to news about new research and treatments.

“A procedure is about to come out that unblocks the veins in the brain. He clogged eight veins and six are already recovered. These two are missing, which may improve tomorrow or he may stay in this state forever. It depends much more on his organism? But now , with this surgery, we will make it possible, we will find a way for him to do it as soon as she arrives in Brazil”, said Arlindinho.

Despite his father’s condition, he is grateful that his father is alive and having the least pleasure. “Knowing that my father is on earth, he eats and chews, pleasures in life. Not everyone likes him, but when Flamengo scores he celebrates,” he said.

Arlindinho also spoke about the comparison with his father. “Every human being has time to mature, as a man and a citizen. I was a boy, I might not have done well in the beginning, because I wasn’t prepared for that size. Today the comparison is lighter. The work has gained strength, has been taking shape. Other artists still sing my father’s work. Why shouldn’t I sing? As much as there is comparison, I think it has improved a lot”, he said.

The musician believes that people understand and that one day he will continue his work, but at first he was uncomfortable. “Some nasty comments. People understood that in Arlindinho there will be a continuation of Arlindo too, I’m going to share his work. (…) I’m a follower of my father. I sing the same genre, the same kind of music. samba. I’m his biggest fan”, he said.