Armínio Fraga, Edmar Bacha, Pedro Malan and Persio Arida declare their vote for Lula in the 2nd round | Elections 2022

Armínio Fraga, president of the Central Bank (BC) during the second term of Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s government, had already declared his preference on Tuesday (4).

In a note, the four economists stated: “We will vote for Lula in the 2nd round; our expectation is for the responsible conduct of the economy”.

Malan was finance minister during the FHC government and president of the Central Bank during the Itamar Franco government. Along with him, Persio Arida and Edmar Bacha were the creators of the Plano Real.

Persio Arida, former president of BNDES and the Central Bank, declared his vote on Wednesday (5), according to the newspaper “O Globo”. He stated that he considers President Jair Bolsonaro “clearly a threat to Brazilian democracy” and that there has been “an immense civilizational setback” in his government.

For the economist, an eventual Lula government will be fiscally responsible and has “expectations of good economic policies in the direction of reforms”, in the face of a more central support base. Arida has already coordinated the program of the current vice-presidential candidate for the PT, Geraldo Alckmin, in previous campaigns.

Armínio Fraga already proved to be critical of the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He spoke during the reading of two letters in defense of democracy, on August 11. The event, organized at the USP Law School, took place amid Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral process, with coup insinuations.

“I will declare support for Lula. I thought about canceling to indicate little confidence in the two finalists, thinking about the opportunities wasted by the PT in power. I don’t see a sufficient margin and, as I said, the risks have increased”, Arminio explained to Estadão.