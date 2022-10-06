Asteroid hit by NASA left a trail of 10,000 km, reveals image

Raju Singh

debris trail

Credit, CTIO/NOIRLab/SOAR/NSF/AURA/T Kareta, M Knight

photo caption,

A trail of debris from the asteroid hit by a NASA spacecraft can be seen stretching for thousands of kilometers

A telescope in Chile has captured the stunning image of a cloud similar to a comet’s tail spreading behind the giant rock.

The Dart probe hit the asteroid last week (26/9), as part of an experiment to see if it is possible to deflect space rocks that could pose a threat to Earth.

Scientists are working to establish whether the test was indeed a success — and the asteroid’s trajectory was altered.

