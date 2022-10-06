Asteroid hit in NASA crash test leaves more than 10,000 km in its wake

Continues after advertising

The asteroid that was hit by the spacecraft Dart from NASA is now being followed by thousands of kilometers of debris from the impact. Astronomers captured the scene millions of kilometers away with a telescope at the Chile. The observation, which came two days after last month’s planetary defense test, was recently released at a National Science Foundation laboratory in Arizona.

Cloud of dust and debris that resulted from the collision between the spacecraft and the asteroid. Photograph: Teddy Kareta, Matthew Knight/NOIRLab via AP

The image shows an expanding comet-like tail more than 10,000 kilometers long, made up of dust and other material expelled from the impact crater. The material is moving away from the asteroid, largely because of solar radiation pressure, said Matthew Knight of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, who made the observation with Teddy Kareta of Lowell Observatory using the Astrophysical Research Telescope. southern.

The head-on collision of the spacecraft Dart with the asteroid Dimorphos caused the destruction of the spacecraft and a trail of thousands of kilometers of debris such as dust and rock fragments.

Scientists expect the tail to get even longer and disperse even further, becoming so tenuous that at one point it will be undetectable. “At that point, the material will be like any other dust floating around the solar system,” Knight said in an email on Tuesday. More observations are planned to determine how much and what kind of material was released from the asteroid Dimorphos. , which, at 160 meters, is a moon of a larger asteroid, Didymos.

Launched nearly a year ago, NASA’s Dart spacecraft was destroyed in the head-on collision. The $325 million mission to divert the asteroid’s orbit was conceived as a dress rehearsal for the day when a fatal rock comes crashing toward Earth. According to NASA, Dimorphos and its companion rock never posed a threat to Earth and remain harmless. (AP)