Asteroid that killed dinosaurs drove 100m tsunami thousands of kilometers

When the Chicxulub impact meteor hit the planet 66 million years ago, a tsunami of enormous proportions formed. Now, scientists are studying what the phenomenon would have been like, collecting samples in the seas and making simulations of the first minutes after the impact, which occurred near the Yucatan peninsula, in Mexico, and the effects that followed.

According to scientists, the giant wave was strong enough to stir up ocean basins on about half the planet, leaving a hole in the sedimentary records or mixing up older sediments. For the study, boundary sedimentary areas were analyzed, that is, places where marine sediments were deposited before or shortly after the impact and K-Pg (Cretaceous-Paleogene) extinction, observable even with the naked eye due to the difference in iridium brought by the asteroid.







Sediments, oceans and tsunamis

It is estimated that the energy of the tsunami caused by the impact was 30,000 times greater than that of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which killed 23,000 people and was one of the biggest waves of the contemporary era. 66 million years ago, the tsunami would have reached the north of the Atlantic Ocean, passing through the Central American channel (which separated the Americas at the time) and the south of the Pacific.

In these regions, the sea current probably exceeded 20 centimeters per second, enough to erode finer sediments from the seafloor. In the southern Atlantic, northern Pacific, Indian Ocean and present-day Mediterranean, the effects of the tsunami did not arrive as strongly, according to the simulations — no more than 20 cm/sec.

The study analyzed records from 164 marine sedimentary boundary areas, collecting useful information from 120 of them. In the most impacted areas, the K-Pg boundary is less clear: in New Zealand, over 12,000 km from the impact, the sediments are incomplete and heavily upturned, which is consistent with the predicted tsunami path. In the Indian Ocean and Mediterranean, the border is clearer and more complete, proving to have been saved from impacts.

Based on other studies, a 14 km diameter asteroid with a speed of 12 km/s was modeled. In the simulation, the bolide collided with a granite crust covered with thick sediment in shallow ocean waters, generating a crater about 100 km wide and ejecting dense clouds of soot and dust into the atmosphere.

Two and a half minutes after impact, a curtain of material pushed a wall of water out of the impact, forming a short-lived wave 4.5 km high, which dispersed after the ejections fell back to Earth. In the next 10 minutes — and 220 km from the impact — a 1.5 km tsunami began to propagate in a ring shape, outwards and in all directions. Methods and models that predict deep tsunamis were used today.

Two global models with different formulas gave almost identical results, showing how complete, reliable and consistent the data was even in sections with incomplete data. Continuing with the results, the team estimated that, 1 hour after impact, the tsunami had already spread beyond the Gulf of Mexico to the northern Atlantic.

About 4 hours after impact, the waves would have passed the Central American channel, reaching the Pacific. After 24 hours, the waves would have crossed most of the Pacific to the east and most of the Atlantic to the west, entering the Indian Ocean on both sides. Within 48 hours, tsunami waves would have reached most of the world’s coasts.

The study did not assess the level of coastal flooding caused by the tsunami, which should be done in a future survey, already planned. The models did, however, indicate the size of some waves: in the Gulf of Mexico, they would have reached 100 meters in height, with more than 10 meters in the North Atlantic and in parts of the Pacific, on the South American coast. Upon reaching the coastal region, they would have increased, in a phenomenon called wave blistering. In these regions, the speed would have reached 20 m/s.

