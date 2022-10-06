Athletico-PR vs Fortaleza live by Serie A: follow in real time – Play

O Strength face the Atletico-PR at Arena da Baixada, this Wednesday (5), from 19:30 (from Brasilia). The match is valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Serie A.

Athletico-PR vs Fortaleza | Follow in real time

The game timeline

0-15m from the 1st T | The game got off to a busy start. At 5, Terans kicked to the defense of Fernando Miguel. Leão responded to 8, with Pedro Rocha finishing wide. The next minute, after a ball in the area, Nicolás Hernández even scored, but the move was disallowed by VAR because the ball would have gone out in the cross. At 13, Fortaleza opened the scoring: Thiago Galhardo kicked cross, Lucas Sasha deflected and opened the scoring.

15-30m from the 1st T | Athletico-PR launched the attack in search of a tie and pressed hard. With crosses in the area, he scared Fernando Miguel. At 19 and 25. Vitinho and Canobbio got submissions outside. Fortress closed in and tried the quick counterattack, with little success.

30-45m from the 1st T | The panorama was maintained, with Athletico-PR dictating the rhythm with ball possession. At 31, Fortaleza had the chance to expand: Brítez got a corner rebound, unmarked, and kicked over. The hosts followed with more volume, without breaking the tricolor defense. Thus, the Ceará team got the partial victory.

Break

0-15m from the 2nd T | Fortaleza returned from the break unchanged and trying to control possession more. At 3, with a triangulation in midfield, Lucas Sasha invaded the area and kicked out. Athletico-PR concentrated their bids on the sides, looking for Pablo’s reference. In both cases, with different strategies, the defenses prevailed in the Arena da Baixada.

15-30m from the 2nd T | Vojvoda activated Hercules and Moses to renew the tricolor breath. Athletico-PR remained with high lines and fighting for the tie. At 17, Pablo received in the area, turned against the marking and hit out. To reinforce the defensive system, Ceballos and Zé Welison entered.

lineups

Athletico-PR | Benedict; Orejuela (Khellven), Thiago Heleno, Nicolás Hernández and Pedrinho; Fernandinho, Erick (Christian) and Terans (Vitor Bueno); Canobbio (Romulo), Pablo and Vitinho. Coach: Felipe.

Technical Sheet | Athletico-PR X Fortaleza

Competition: Brazilian Serie A | 30th round

Date: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Time: 19:30 (from Brasilia)

19:30 (from Brasilia) Place: Arena da Baixada – Curitiba, PR

Arena da Baixada – Curitiba, PR Streaming : Hurricane Live, Casimiro, Verdinha and in Real Time at Diário do Nordeste.

: Hurricane Live, Casimiro, Verdinha and in Real Time at Diário do Nordeste. Arbitration: Rafael Rodrigo Klein

Rafael Rodrigo Klein assistants : Neuza Ines Back and Tiago Augusto Kappes.

: Neuza Ines Back and Tiago Augusto Kappes. Goal : Lucas Sasha at 13′ 1T (0-1)

: Lucas Sasha at 13′ 1T (0-1) yellow cards: Vojvoda and Ceballos (Fortaleza) and Thiago Heleno (Athletico-PR).

