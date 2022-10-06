Atlético-GO wins in a comeback, and Fluminense loses chance to be runner-up

Atlético-GO took advantage of the strength of playing at home, beat Fluminense, by turn, 3-2 and remains alive in the fight to get out of the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. The Tricolor, in turn, wasted the chance to take the vice-leadership. The triumph was built with goals from Churín, Baralhas and Marlon Freitas, in the final minutes, after the Cariocas scored with Arias and Cano.

With the result, Dragão went to 28 points, three less than Coritiba, the first team out of the stick and that enters the field tomorrow, against Palmeiras. The Laranjeiras team remains with 51 and may still lose position in this round. The second-placed Internacional and fifth-placed Flamengo will face off this evening.

In the next round, Atlético-GO receives Palmeiras, while the Laranjeiras team will have a duel with América-MG, at Maracanã.

Who did well – Marlon Freitas

The player entered the second half and became Atlético-GO’s hero when he scored the turning point, in an important victory.

Who was wrong – Nino

The defender was not having a good night and ended up participating negatively in the bid that generated the penalty for Atlético-GO – Churín’s goal – and the turnaround goal.

Atlético-GO performance

Atlético-GO conceded a goal early on, but managed to have the ball and even be more dangerous than Fluminense, taking the opponent away from the style of play that is comfortable. At the same time, he had some defensive flaws that cost him dearly. At the end of the first half, when they lost by 2 to 0, the team managed to fit in and almost reached the tie.

Dragon made changes for the second half and managed, with a good marking in the midfield, to have the ball in the sector and go around the opponent’s area. In the midst of this scenario, he managed to turn around.

Fluminense’s performance

Fluminense entered the field with a slightly different formation than they are used to, with Nathan and Ganso in the middle, and Arias and Cano ahead. The team opened the scoring right at the beginning of the game, and then ended up seeing the opponent have a little more the ball. At the same time that he created chances, he had flaws in the defensive aerial balls.

At a certain point in the second half, Flu found itself under pressure and started looking for more direct connections, in attempts to unburden the defensive system, but found obstacles in holding the ball in the attack. With errors in the marking, suffered the comeback at the end.

Chronology

lightning penalty

Right at the beginning of the game, in the first onslaught of Fluminense, a penalty was scored in favor of the Rio de Janeiro team. After Cristiano’s pass, Ganso touched the ball and was brought down by Willian Maranhão. Daronco initially sent for follow, but was called to VAR and awarded the penalty. In the charge, Arias opened the scoring.

dragon balances

After the goal, Flu almost reached the second with Calegari completing a cross from the left. Gradually, however, Atlético-GO balanced the actions, found spaces and created opportunities, being, in some moments, even better.

goal disallowed

Fluminense came to swing the net with Cano, but, after analysis by VAR, the goal was disallowed. The referee pointed out the irregular position of shirt 14, since, in the throw, the ball touches Nathan before it goes to the Argentine.

mates fight

Before the game restarted, after the goal was disallowed, goalkeeper Renan and midfielder Baralhas fought and almost got into a fight. Tempers calmed down after the “leave it class” arrived.

Now it’s worth it!

If the first one didn’t work, Cano appeared again to expand Fluminense’s advantage. After Arias’ cross, Lucas Gazal deflected and the ball was left for shirt 14 and sent it to the net.

With the goal, the Argentine reached 35 goals with the tricolor shirt and surpassed Fred’s top scorer season for the club. The former number 9 scored 34 in 2011. The player with the most goals in a year for the Laranjeiras club is Magno Alves, who scored 39 times in 2002. Washington, with 37 in 2008, is second.

Reaction

At the end of the first half, after a cross, the ball caught Nino’s arm. The penalty was awarded after VAR analysis. Churín charged and decreased for the Dragon.

Shortly after the goal, Shaylon crossed and Churín headed the crossbar.

Almost

In the return of the interval, the Tricolor had good chances to make the third, with Cano and Martinelli, but it was not successful. The Dragon, on the other hand, also had opportunities and scared Fábio.

pressure and draw

The Dragon managed to position himself well in the midfield and push the Flu to the defense. The home team circled the area and pressured the opponent in search of a tie. And he succeeded when, after a new ball raised to the area, Baralhas took advantage of the surplus and swung the net.

turn at the end

In the final minutes, Marlon Freitas kicked, the ball deflected and went in.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-GO 3 X 2 FLUMINENSE

Competition: Brazilian championship

Place: Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Day and hour: October 5, 2022, Wednesday, 19:00 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA / RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

yellow cards: Airton, Baralhas, Jefferson, Léo Pereira (ACG)

Red card:

goals: Arias, from Fluminense, at 4’/1º; Cano, from Fluminense, at 36’/1ºT; Churín, from Atlético-GO, at 45’/1ºT; Baralhas, from Atlético-GO, at 29’/2ºT; Marlon Freitas, from Atlético-GO, at 43’/2nd

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Lucas Gazal and Arthur Henrique (Jefferson); Willian Maranhão, Baralhas and Shaylon (Jorginho); Airton, Luiz Fernando (Léo Pereira) and Churin. Technician: Eduardo Souza

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Calegari (Caio Paulista), Nino, Felipe Melo (Marrony) and Cristiano (Willian Bigode); André, Martinelli, Nathan (Michel Araújo), Ganso and Arias (Matheus Martins); pipe. Technician: Fernando Diniz