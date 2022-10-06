Atlético-MG analysis: victory with surreal contribution from Everson makes Galo step on the accelerator | athletic-mg

It had been a while, but Atlético-MG got the second straight victory in the Brazilian after three months. With a lot of emotion, and the end of a 13-year fast in Vila Belmiro. The goal in the suffering of Nacho Fernández at 47′ of the second half made Galo step on the gas to enter the G-6. And the round was favorable.

Santos 1 x 2 Atlético-MG goals for the 30th round of the Brasileirão 2022

The 2-1 triumph against Santos was in front of a match marked by the historic performance of goalkeeper Everson. If it weren’t for his countless interventions and point-blank defenses, Galo would certainly have stopped the reaction in the Brazilian. He deserves all the best of the match awards. And he deserved not to have conceded Marcos Leonardo’s penalty, after Alonso’s blunder.

Every time he plays well, Everson cites “contribution share” to the team. In two years at Atlético, this share has never been closer to 100%

In the always difficult match against Peixe in their domains, Galo had few clear chances to score until Guga’s ball to Hulk in the middle of the second half. Goalkeeper João Paulo had only saved one shot from Pavón in the early stage. Some black-and-white players were out, like the Hulk himself and, especially, Zaracho and Ademir.

1 of 3 Atlético players celebrate a goal against Santos — Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF Atlético players celebrate a goal against Santos – Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF

Allan and Otávio knew how to control the midfield, even though Galo had, at a certain point in the match, accumulated pass errors. On the left side, Dodô played a pleasant game, within his limitations. In the defense, Alonso and Jemerson changed good and bad moments, worse the Paraguayan. So much so that Everson saved the homeland several times.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

In the attack, Atlético saw a Santos that gave space for the counterattack. The offensive trio lacked more interesting connections. Cuca tried a new configuration with Zaracho on the right, and Ademir giving way to Nacho (who stood out well, despite the poorly hit penalty, which was the winning goal, as weird as it may be to read that).

The penalty kick that the Argentine midfielder himself suffered was at a critical moment, when Galo felt victory was close, but took the tie at the end. Merit also for Alan Kardec, an alternative of high striker who can make the difference in the remaining games. Eight to go, and Atlético creates a new phase within the tournament.