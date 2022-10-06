Azul Linhas Aéreas has a new President: Abhi Shah





Azul Linhas Aéreas is undergoing a transformation in its top management, with the division of the positions of CEO and President, which were previously centralized in the executive John Rodgerson. As a result, Rodgerson remains CEO and Vice President of Revenue, Abhi Shah, becomes president of the company, reporting to him.

Such division, although not so common in Brazilian airlines, happens frequently in foreign companies. In practice, this means that Shah will be closer to the operational and tactical aspects, handling the day-to-day activities of the airline, while Rodgerson will be more focused on strategic matters and for the vision of the future.

With the move, Shah will have the challenge of taking over the company at a time of growth, fleet renewal and likely route expansion. Recently, Azul reached the level of 1,000 daily flights, in high season, with more than 14 thousand employees.



