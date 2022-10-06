Backstage at Pantanal, Dira Paes cries when saying goodbye to Filó: ‘She has a giant heart’; watch the exclusive video! | wetland

You know when the character has everything to do with the real-life actress? So it is! This is the feeling that Dira Paes, who gives life to Filó in Pantanal, conveys wherever she goes. On the last day of recordings of the nine o’clock soap opera, the actress chatted with gshow and couldn’t hold back her tears when talking about the company of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).
“It’s touching to see a love that overcomes all stages of life, we forget that this kind of love exists. I think Filó has a giant heart”, she says, moved.
Watch the full video below!
Dira Paes gets emotional with Filó
Dira is also very proud to have been part of the Pantanal cast. The workday, which ended last Friday, involved “a lot of work and affection”. “It gives me a sense of pride, belonging, I am the Pantanal today. It’s the biome, this fantastic place and people from this soap opera”, she points out.
Dira Paes hugs colleagues on the last day of recordings — Photo: Roberto Teixeira/gshow
In addition to praising the work with José Loreto (Tadeu) and Marcos Palmeira, Dira is happy to remember Letícia Salles, as Filó in the first phase. The character’s encounters with Irma (Camila Morgado) and Muda (Bella Campos) are also forever in her memory.
“All this was beautiful! In Filó’s pension, as they joke, many hearts fit”
On the last day of filming the nine o’clock soap opera, Dira Paes talked to gshow and was very emotional. Right after the last scene, the actress made a point of giving a speech of thanks to the technical team and everyone involved behind the scenes. Look:
Pantanal: Dira Paes thanks and cast applauds the end of the recordings
See more details of the last day
And, of course, we stayed tuned everywhere Dira went. Let’s go exclusive clicks?
Dira Paes makes up for the last scenes — Photo: Roberto Teixeira/gshow
Dira Paes left that smile for us! — Photo: Roberto Teixeira/gshow
Marcos Palmeira and Dira Paes in one of their last scenes as Zé Leôncio and Filó — Photo: Roberto Teixeira/gshow
Dira Paes, right after the speech — Photo: Roberto Teixeira/gshow
Oh! And we have exclusive clicks of her on the wedding that will happen in the last chapter:
Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!
🎧 Listen to this Wednesday’s chapter summary
🎧 Camila Morgado analyzes the end of the romance between Irma and Trindade, lists the funniest scenes with the premonitions of the cramullion and much more; listen here! 👇
🎧 Listen to soap operas spoilers for this week: