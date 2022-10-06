Backstage fight led to dismissal at Globo

Success of nine, Pantanal ends this Friday (7), but went through some obstacles even before debuting, in May. At the time, the plot director, Rogério Gomes, known as Papinha, left Globo. The broadcaster officially said that the dismissal was by mutual agreement, however, behind the scenes, the former employee had serious problems with Ricardo Waddington, who is director of entertainment.

One of the situations that made their relationship untenable is that Waddington was imposing his style of work on the artistic choices of the soap opera, which was Papinha’s responsibility. Before becoming an entertainment director, Ricardo also directed serials such as A Favorita (2008), Avenida Brasil (2012) and Boogie Oogie (2014).

Rogério Gomes, however, was not very used to such a lack of freedom. When the director was in O Sétimo Guardião (2018), for example, Silvio de Abreu gave the green light for the employee to make any changes he wanted to the plot of Aguinaldo Silva. The responsibility even made the author of the novel angry.

Therefore, he chose to leave the Pantanal even before the telenovela was released. In his place, Globo chose Gustavo Fernandez. The station employee was already known for works such as Além do Horizonte (2013) and Earth Orphans (2019). Even after the change, Papinha is still credited as artistic director, but sharing the post with his colleague, who would only be general director.

Former director of Pantanal would also do Travessia

Originally, Pantanal would be replaced by All Flowers which, in turn, would give way to Travessia. With this schedule, Rogério Gomes would be the director of Gloria Perez’s feuilleton and would repeat the double he did with the author in A Força do Querer (2018). However, as Todas as Flores was posted to Globoplay, Travessia ended up being anticipated and, therefore, Mauro Mendonça Filho was asked to develop the work.

As Gustavo was already selected as general director of Pantanal, it would be impossible for him to combine the two works. Fernandez could even be harmed, since the artistic director is above the schedule, but Papinha’s departure, in theory, “solved” the problem.