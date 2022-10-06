Banco Inter discloses campaign that promises up to R$ 1 thousand

O Inter Bank recently released a campaign that promises up to BRL 1,000 to its customers through the app. The action is nothing more than a referral program, where digital bank users can invite up to 100 people. “Invite your friends to simplify your days with our free Digital Account and earn lots of extra cashback to use at Inter Shop as you wish”, says Banco Inter on its website.

THE “Refer and Win” promotion Banco Inter has been active since August and it is quite easy to participate. To do so, it is enough for the institution’s client to refer a friend and, when the guest opens a digital account at the digital bank, the user who referred him/her receives a cashback of R$ 10. As mentioned before, it is possible to refer up to 100 people and accumulate up to R$ 1 thousand per month.

See more information about the Indicate and Win campaign

to participate in Banco Inter promotion you must be a customer of the financial institution, however, the process is quite easy and must be done directly by the application. Therefore, it is necessary to open the App (available for Android and iOS devices) and click on the “Indicate and Win” option located on the home page.

Then, the client must tap on “Indicar to open an account at Inter” and “Indicar Amigos”. Finally, just copy the code from recommendation and share with as many friends as you like. It is worth mentioning that when the guest opens an account at the institution, it will be necessary to add the code received.

According to Banco Inter, it is possible to monitor the status of referrals and the availability of the cashback extra by placing it in the “Refer and Earn” area and then on “My Referrals”. The next cashbacks will be released by Banco Inter on 10/17/2022, 11/16/2022 and 01/02/2023 and the amounts must always be used before the next release. In the case of the last cashback, the amount will be available until 01/15/2023.

The amount available in cashback will be available to be used in more than 400 Inter Shop partner stores. This means that you can use the extra cashback in purchases from various sectors such as: electronics (Apple, Samsung, Acer, JBL, Motorola, LG, among others), furniture (Magalu, Casas Bahia, Americanas, Ponto, Extra, ShopTime), beauty and cosmetics (Sephora, Época Cosméticos, Beauty on the Web, Natura, O Boticário) and even sports (Nike, Centauro, Adidas, Netshoes, Fila).

About Banco Inter

Banco Inter is one of the main digital banks do Brasil and offers a free digital account, national and international shopping, investments, insurance, and several other financial services. Another advantage of digital banking are its cashback promotions, which, according to the digital bank, have already returned BRL 533,855,998.12 to their customers.

It is important to inform you that the opening of an account for individuals must be done directly through the digital bank application, therefore, it is necessary to download it to start. More information about the account at Inter Bank and their promotions can be obtained directly on the institution’s website.