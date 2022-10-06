Bar in Barcelona, ​​Spain, named the best in the world in 2022 | Tourism and Travel

The Melhores Bares do Mundo – a private organization that each year chooses the 50 best bars on the planet – released this Tuesday (4) the list of the best-rated establishments in 2022. There are no Brazilian bars in the selection and the only South American representative American among the top 10 is the alchemical from Colombia, in the tenth position.

O g1 shows the bars that occupied the top five positions.

Vulcano Negroni – one of the highlights of Paradiso. — Photo: Reproduction

This year, first place in the vote went to paradise. Located on Carrer de Rera Palau, in Barcelona, ​​the bar from time to time varies its menu of 15 drinks according to alternating themes – the current one is the evolution of humanity.

Tornado also stands out in the house drinks menu. — Photo: Reproduction

Based on this concept, the bar renewed the menu and created drinks such as the Volcano Negroni, made from a mixture of rum, vermouth and almonds. Another highlight is the Tornado – in the recipe, vodka, apple and pear tea.

Tayer + Elementary bets on an industrial look and is divided into two environments. — Photo: Reproduction

O Tayer + Elementarylocated at 152 Od St. in London, took second place.

The establishment is divided into two parts:

O tayer offers more exclusive drinks, with lesser-known ingredients and made using sophisticated equipment.

One Sip Martini – Tayer + Elementary highlight. — Photo: Reproduction

already the elementary it has an industrial look and is closer to the approach of a normal bar, where you can stop for a casual drink. Highlight for the house’s One Sip Martini.

Another representative of Barcelona, ​​Sips occupies the third place on the list. — Photo: Reproduction

Barcelona returns to the list with the sips, bar located at C/de Muntaner. In the establishment that won the third place on the list, the bartenders and their creations occupy a prominent place, both in the elaboration of original drinks and in the reimagining of classic drinks, such as the caipirinha.

The bartending team is one of the highlights of Sips. — Photo: Reproduction

One of the main attractions of the house is the Daiquiri Heliodora mixed with rum and lime.

A regular member of the list, Licaorería Limantour is located in Mexico City. — Photo: Reproduction

THE Limantour Liquorria ranked fourth in the poll – and is the first bar to feature in the selection that is not located in Europe.

Margarita Al Pastor is the most traditional drink of the house. — Photo: Reproduction

Located on Av. Álvaro Obregón 106, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City, the bar has appeared on the list of the best in the world since 2014. Despite being open to new additions to the menu, throughout that time, the establishment has remained faithful to its letter of drinks: Margarita al Pastor is the best known of the house.

The understated facade of the Little Red Door in Paris. — Photo: Reproduction

The name was written in English, but make no mistake: the bar that won the fifth position on the list of the best of 2022 is in the heart of Paris – more specifically, at 60 Rue Charlot, 75003.

O Little Red Door has been a constant presence on the list of the best bars in the world for the last decade.

Bar bets on the simplicity of drinks. — Photo: Reproduction

Betting on a simple approach, the bar has long been concerned with sustainability. In this way, the owners maintain a very close relationship with the producers – there are pictures of them on the walls. The idea is to establish a connection between the client and what he consumes.

Alchemist occupies an old three-story mansion in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. — Photo: Reproduction

Located in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, the alchemical is the only one in South America to occupy a position among the top 10 – it is precisely in the tenth position.

Built in a former three-story mansion, the venue offers an experience on every floor:

in the first, a dance floor where customers have access to an extensive list of cocktails;

in the second, classic drinks with Colombian touches are served;

in the third, open-air, consumers have access to a list of exclusive drinks.

Each floor of the bar offers a different menu of drinks. — Photo: Reproduction

Part of the ingredients used in the drinks is produced on a farm that also belongs to the owners of the bar.

See the full list of the 50 best bars in the world in 2022 here.

